ArteryHealth.org Executive: Further Studies on Alzheimer's Will Prove Beneficial

The latest push for Alzheimer's studies has many feeling positive towards the future for patients who suffer from debilitating disease.

In light of the U.S. Government's decision to fund 4 new trials related to Alzheimer's treatments, many in the health field are approaching the new trials with renewed interest. One of modern medicine's biggest challenges, Alzheimer's has puzzled researcher and sufferer alike. Attempts to understand this form of dementia have given positive strides toward basic treatment, and the newly funded trials aim to push even further towards an answer.

ArteryHealth.org Chief Science Officer Nathalie Chevreau, PhD, R.D. recently spoke out about the new studies.

"Further studies on Alzheimer's will certainly prove beneficial in the race against the clock on such a harrowing condition,” said Chevreau. “In 2012, 5.4 million Americans were living with the disease, pushing it to the sixth leading cause of death. It is the only large cause of death that cannot be prevented or cured, only watched as it steals loved ones from their families.”

The new studies are estimated to cost up to $55 million, and will be handled by the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study Group. The group's goal is to look at all options, including ones not sought after by the drug industry. The studies are expected to last five years, with an end goal of finding an answer to prevent Alzheimer's by 2025.

As 1 in 8 elderly Americans are currently diagnosed with Alzheimer's, these studies come at a time when the disease poses a great threat to the quality of life of older family members and their care givers. While assisted living is currently an option that many choose, the ADCS believes the next few years will be critical to understanding how to control the source of the disease and how to potentially undo the damage for those in advanced stages.

"People deserve better than being told there's nothing that can be done," said Chevreau. "The new studies bring us ever closer to being able to provide a solution for families who have to watch a member vanish before their eyes."

For more information on new research and articles surrounding artery health and about maintaining a healthy heart and arteries, visit ArteryHealth.org.

About ArteryHealth.org

ArteryHealth.org is an online compendium of research, clinical studies and articles surrounding artery health. The website, which allows visitors to keep up with new information posted through email alerts and RSS, also includes a substantial amount of information about the endothelial glycocalyx. The tiny gel-like lining of the artery walls has a significant effect on overall artery health, according to recent studies. Learn more at ArteryHealth.org, or follow updates on Twitter by ArteryHealth.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebarteryhealth/01/prweb10350852.htm