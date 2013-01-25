Sovereign Health Of California Is Proud To Present Its New Sovereign Academy For Dual Diagnosis And Education Related Drug Rehab

Sovereign Academy, with a planned “soft launch” in early February, will be introducing a new and exciting educational component that will be integrated into our extended care treatment programming for dual diagnosis, mental Health and eating disorder clients. http://www.sovcal.com

Sovereign Health Group is proud to present its newest program; Sovereign Academy. Sovereign Academy, with a planned “soft launch” in early February, will be introducing a new and exciting educational component that will be integrated into our extended care treatment programming for dual diagnosis, mental health and eating disorder clients.

Sovereign Academy is a new program designed to provide a valuable academic service and support to those who need an extra academic boost in recovery. Participants will be required to have completed at least 30 days of treatment either at Sovereign Health's primary program or at another treatment facility prior to being eligible to enter the Academy. Sovereign Academy will be available to dual diagnosis, mental health and/or eating disorder clients.

Sovereign Academy will offer the clients three different educational track options to choose from, including attendance at the University of California, Irvine enrollment, CAADAC (Drug & Alcohol Counseling Certification), and High School Diploma/GED completion. In the University of California, Irvine program, clients can take advantage of over 5,000 UCI undergraduate and graduate courses without formal admission to the university. Students will enroll in Access UCI, administered through UC Irvine Extension, with up to 2 classes per semester. These courses carry university credit, may count toward a degree, and are taught by distinguished faculty from the University of California system. For the CAADAC program, clients will take courses to become certified as drug and alcohol counselor. The CAADAC program will include an educational and practicum component, allowing students to get an academic understanding of what it means to counsel those with addiction and then put that understanding to use in the field. This introduction will plot a course for the student, providing direction so that he or she can proceed towards a CAADAC certification. In the High School Diploma/GED track, students will take courses towards attaining their High School Diploma or GED regardless of their state of origin. Students will study their way towards an exam for these awards under the guidance of Sovereign academic counselors.

All clients who are attending Sovereign Academy will have access to a variety of features including; housing, food and transportation, personalized case management, transcript evaluation, course scheduling and academic monitoring and support, administration of the career assessment inventory and career guidance, daily group therapy sessions, 12-step meetings and medication management, among others. Sovereign academic counselors will be available to help clients every step of the way in order to ensure that they are both academically successful and successful in their recovery.

As a consistent innovator in the field of mental health and recovery, Sovereign Health Group is proud to announce its new addition to the extended care program, Sovereign Academy. Our team is excited to begin providing a structured academic program within our behavioral health treatment programs. We hope that you can share in the excitement with us for this new and groundbreaking program.

