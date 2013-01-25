Miller-Valentine Group Offers a Look Into Hampshire Landing Apartments in Joplin, Missouri

Miller-Valentine Group, Mercy Housing, and the Economic Security Corporation are excited to bring more details of Hampshire Landing Apartments in Joplin to the public. Providing high quality homes for displaced and new residents is a key part of the rebuilding process in Joplin.

The 100-home affordable housing community, Hampshire Terrace, was destroyed in May 2011. On that sacred spot, Hampshire Landing will provide residents with modern comfort, security, and a high quality of life. A “Sneak Peek” event will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2013 at 6:00pm CST (7:00pm EST) in the Benton Room at the Residence Inn located at 3128 Hammons Boulevard Joplin, MO 64804. Guests will have the opportunity to look deeper into what Hampshire Landing will look like and all that it will offer.

Explore the lengthy list of amenities that Hampshire Landing has to offer; modern floor plans, fully equipped, energy-efficient kitchens, washer/dryer connections, central heat and air conditioning, in addition to storm shelters and secure entryways for added peace of mind. The state of the art clubhouse will include a business center, fitness area, and theater room. Outside there will be a playground and community area to enjoy the weather and companionship of friends. The new community is designed to provide connectivity to the surrounding area and honor the character of the original multi-family community it replaces.

For more information about Hampshire Landing, Miller-Valentine Group's rebuilding initiatives in Joplin, or other Miller-Valentine Group communities, please join us on Tuesday at 6:00 pm in the Benton Room at the Residence Inn. The Residence Inn is located at 3128 Hammons Boulevard Joplin, MO 64804.

About Miller-Valentine Group

Since our founding in 1963, Miller-Valentine Group has been dedicated to quality, value and service. Our vertically intergraded companies offer total real estate solutions in the areas of Design/Build Construction, Development, Management, and Financing for both residential and commercial markets. They also provide Renovation, Brokerage, and Leasing services for commercial markets. All of Miller-Valentine Group's divisions have combined to provide customers with more than 11,000 residential housing units and over 50 million square feet of commercial space.

Miller-Valentine Group develops real estate in the Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the country, with offices in Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina, and Ft. Worth, Texas. As an industry leader they offer a wide range of residential products, including multi-family, single family, military housing, active adult, independent and assisted living, as well as skilled nursing communities. The company also offers a vast array of commercial products, including office, retail, lodging, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution facilities.

