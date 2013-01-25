Leading New England Fertility Specialist to Present Donor Egg and Surrogacy Seminar

Preparing the Way for Egg Donation and/or Surrogacy is the title of a fertility treatment seminar to be presented February 2, 2013 in Waltham, MA by Samuel Pang, MD.

Dr. Samuel Pang is Board Certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and the Medical Director at the Reproductive Science Center (RSC) of New England. He is also the Director of RSC New England's Donor Egg and Surrogacy program.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) with donor eggs involves retrieving oocytes (eggs) from a young, healthy egg donor, inseminating them with the sperm of the intended father, and transferring resulting embryo(s) to the uterus of the intended mother. IVF using donor eggs helps women experiencing infertility arising from the absence of ovaries or the inability of ovaries to produce viable eggs. The use of donor eggs also helps couples with potential genetic abnormalities that might be carried by the woman.

Until recently, an intended mother had to go through the process of finding a woman willing to donate her eggs. This option includes the expense of legal and donor egg agency fees, compensation to the egg donor and payment for her ovulation stimulating medications and the egg retrieval procedure. My Egg Bank at RSC New England was recently launched to provide frozen donor eggs, available at a significant savings when compared to using a “fresh” egg donor. In his presentation, Dr. Pang will provide further information about the advanced technology and process of IVF using frozen donor eggs.

IVF using a gestational surrogate is an assisted reproduction option for women who are unable to carry a pregnancy to term. “There are many reasons why IVF with gestational surrogacy may be necessary including women who were born without or with an abnormally formed uterus,” explains Dr. Pang. “Among numerous other conditions, we also provide IVF with gestational surrogacy for women whose uterus has been removed due to disease such as cancer, severe endometriosis, uterine fibroids or intractable post-partum bleeding.”

Preparing the Way for Egg Donation and/or Surrogacy is sponsored by Resolve New England, an infertility support organization. Dr. Pang's presentation is part of the organization's Connect and Learn program.

RSC New England is celebrating its 25th year providing comprehensive diagnosis, evaluation, consultation and treatment for infertility. In addition to its Lexington, Massachusetts headquarters and IVF Center, RSC New England has 10 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. RSC New England is a partner member of the national network of Attain Fertility Centers.

