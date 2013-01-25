Christopher Nielsen to be Featured Speaker at Joomla! Day North Carolina

Christopher Nielsen, CEO of CNP Integrations, is a featured presenter at Joomla Day North Carolina to be held February 23rd, 2013 at Duke University. Christopher Nielsen's presentation “Answering the right Questions for Effective Community Building” will unveil exclusive information from their extensive new program on effective community building solutions for Joomla CMS called the “Community Building Success Program”.

CNP Integrations is a Silver Sponsor of this one day “Joomla! Day” event. Joomla! Day North Carolina is the first of its kind and will be filled with social interaction, include insightful learning paths and feature presentations by many well-known web developers, designers, marketers and Joomla experts. The venue chosen by the North Carolina Joomla User Group (JUG) is the Duke University Fuqua School of Business Conference Center. The facility features state of the art multimedia resources and an onsite private hotel available for attendees and presenters. More information about the event can be found on the Joomla! Day North Caroline web site: http://www.joomladaync.org/.

“Participation in these events is a real honor. They are a chance for folks to get introduced to new ideas and information that can improve their experience with using the Joomla CMS and as a like minded community we can have a lot of fun in the process,” Says, CNP Integrations CEO and co-founder, Christopher Nielsen.

CNP integrations new “Community Building Success Program” addresses the common challenges site builders face when building online communities. The program takes participants on an expedition through important questions and helps them discover the best ways to define clear goals and a comprehensive strategy for community driven sites. “Most online communities are comprised of 80% strategy and 20% technology. They also must be able to connect their vision to a real world community of people with common interests or goals that exists offline,” says Mr. Nielsen. In addition to questions around strategy, the program steps through a common sense approach for leveraging tools and technology to best connect and retain the attention of site visitors. Opportunities are also explored for effectively marketing and sustaining a community with solid revenue streams.

Details about the program can be downloaded from the web site: http://www.cnpintegrations.com/communities/

CNP Integrations has built a world class technical support and consulting practice around delivering enterprise level Joomla CMS support for small to midsized businesses (SMB's), Governments agencies and non-profit organizations using the Joomla CMS. “Collectively we feel this relationship will extend our in-house design and consulting capabilities while strengthening the skill sets and expertise available from our project management team. We are delighted to be working with Fred Sarhadi and feel his common sense approach, creative design and marketing background are a perfect fit for complementing our support teams,” says Christopher Nielsen, CEO/General Manager of CNP Integrations.

CNP Integrations is known for delivering world class support for Joomla CMS

CNP Integrations has an engaged global team of technical and configuration experts and employs highly skilled programmers and project managers with the focus of providing the most responsive web application support services for the Joomla CMS and other compatible technologies. CNP Integrations is a business division of Creative Networks Protocol Inc., a Massachusetts based corporation. CNP Integrations offers premium technical support and hosting with a value building methodology and a proven process of project management success. CNP Integrations primarily provides services across the United States but has serviced customer globally in 7 countries on 3 continents.

CNP can be found on line at the following web portals: http://www.cnpintegrations.com.

