Anahata Offers Software Development Services To the Automotive Industry

Perth Software Development company Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd announced it will be offering Software Development Services to Western Australian businesses operating in the automotive industry.

Today's automotive industry must deliver high levels of innovation and flexibility in shorter cycles, at the lowest cost and the highest quality. Software represents both significant opportunity for innovation as well as increased complexity and risk. PTC Integrity reduces the overwhelming complexity of developing software intensive products, improves productivity and quality, streamlines compliance, and provides complete visibility throughout the product development life cycle. Automotive engineering organizations using PTC Integrity have the capabilities they need to accelerate innovation, improve supply chain collaboration, diversify product offerings and move products to market faster and more efficiently.

According to GIA's report on automotive software market, the prolonged severity of the economic slowdown and depressed automotive industry have elicited decline in automotive software sales in 2008 & 2009, the market but it staged a recovery in 2010, and is projected further to record $9.80 billion by 2017. Growth in the market will be essentially driven by increase in automobile production as a result of post recession resurgence in consumer demand for new cars, and scheduled development and roll out of new feature-rich vehicle models. Government safety initiatives for automotive industry, and the latter's emphasis on addressing safety issues, also augur well for the automotive software market.

About Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd

Founded in 2010, Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd is a Western Australia privately owned application development consultancy specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications.

Anahata's preferred delivery approach is an iterative, customer centric software development process where business analysts visit customer premises to gather requirements, outline the current business processes and design an improved flow. Once the system requirements are complete, a continuous integration development process allows customers to test the application regularly as it is being built. Upon implementation, customer's staff is trained on site on the usage of the new system

Anahata offers its customers a 3 month warranty and support period where users can have unlimited phone or email consultation. Customers can access an online task and issue management system to log requests for enhancements (RFEs) or report any defects encountered during the testing or production stages. Anahata seeks to be the most customers centric of all Perth software companies.

Anahata's preferred technological choice is to deliver cross-platform solutions based on open standards and open source technology that ensure stability, compatibility, and security over a long application lifespan and reduces upfront and ongoing licensing fees.

Anahata is an Oracle Certified Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle, Java technology. As a registered MYOB developer partner, Anahata's solutions integrate with any MYOB software package.

For more information about Anahata, visit http://www.anahata-it.com.au or type Software Development Perth in your favourite search engine.

