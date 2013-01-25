Verity Group Becomes Relativity Premium Hosting Partner

With Relativity, Verity Group now provides complete end-to-end e-Discovery services.

Verity Group (Verity), a legal service provider offering a complete suite of e-Discovery services addressing every facet of the EDRM, is pleased to announce they have become a Relativity Premium Hosting Partner.

As a Premium Hosting Partner, Verity can now host and scale their clients' e-discovery projects in Relativity at their secure data center in Chicago, IL. With the ability to collect and process data, as well as provide their proprietary Intelligent Designed Review® document review services along with Relativity, Verity is now a complete one-stop e-Discovery service provider.

Relativity is a fully featured, web-based solution for processing, review, analysis, and production. The flexible and scalable platform allows users to take advantage of customizable review workflows, comprehensive text analytics capabilities including computer-assisted review, and the ability to quickly build custom applications to track all types of information and structured data associated with a review. With vast experience working with Relativity, Carolyn Young, COO of Verity Group, will direct all Relativity hosting projects.

“Adding Relativity to our service roster has helped make us stronger in the legal services industry,” said Tom Iutzwig, CEO of Verity Group. “The ability to host and review data in Relativity creates a very powerful and dynamic solution for our current clients, as well as prospective clients. We believe we are one of the few legal service providers that can address every e-Discovery need from scanning and processing through hosting, review and production.” The Verity Group is headquartered in downtown Chicago with an office in San Antonio and services clients nationwide.

“The team at Verity has a lot of experience with our software, and we are excited that they've become a Relativity Premium Hosting Partner,” said Andrew Sieja, president and CEO of kCura. “We look forward to helping them provide a great Relativity experience for their end users.”

About the Verity Group

The Verity Group is a legal service provider and hybrid consultancy, specializing in blending Information Technology with a deep bench of experience in delivering best practices and efficiencies for legal services, e-Discovery workflow, knowledge management and managed document review. Verity offers a suite of services including forensic collection, traditional discovery, data processing, hosting, document review and court reporting. These services are all fully integrated and delivered by their experienced and knowledgeable professionals who are experts in their field and nothing is outsourced, eliminating inadequate delivery that so often occurs when different vendors handle different aspects of e-Discovery projects. Find more information about Verity Group at http://www.verityinc.com.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity, a web-based platform for the processing, review, analysis, and production of electronic data. Relativity has more than 70,000 active users worldwide from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and 95 of the top 100 law firms in the United States. Relativity also powers Method, kCura's workflow and notification system for managing legal hold and risk assessment processes. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity and Method on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 31st fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at info(at)kcura(dot)com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.

