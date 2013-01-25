Giroud Tree and Lawn Earns Angie's List "Super Service Award" for the Eighth Year in a Row for Tree Service and Lawn Treatment Service Programs in Philadelphia PA

Giroud Tree and Lawn wins the prestigious “Super Service Award” from Angie's List for the eighth year in a row based on consumer reviews and high level of satisfaction reported by Angie's List members for Giroud's tree service and lawn treatment service programs in Philadelphia PA.

Giroud Tree and Lawn has been awarded the prestigious and difficult-to-attain Angie's List Super Service Award for 2012. Members gave Giroud an A grade, the highest possible score, based on 110 reviews in the categories of Tree Service, Lawn Fertilization & Treatment and Lawn and Yard Work in the Philadelphia area.

“Giroud Tree and Lawn is the only tree service and lawn treatment service company in the region to win the Super Service Award every year since the Award was established in the Philadelphia area in 2005.” notes Lou Giroud, President and ISA Certified Arborist. “Friendly staff answering the phone, on-time arrival, expert tree service and lawn treatment service programs by ISA Certified Arborists and meticulous cleanup are just a few of the ways we ensure that customers love doing business with us,” he added.

“It's a select group of companies rated on Angie's List that can claim the exemplary customer service record of being a Super Service Award winner,” said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. “Our standards for the Super Service Award are quite high. The fact that Giroud Tree and Lawn earned this recognition speaks volumes about its dedication providing great service to its customers.”

Super Service Award 2012 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, including earning a minimum number of reports, an excellent rating from customers and abiding by Angie's List operational guidelines.

Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality. Members can find the 2012 Super Service Award logo next to company names in search results on AngiesList.com.

About Giroud Tree and Lawn

Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, tree removal and lawn care programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, insect and disease control, fertilizing, tree removal, stump removal and traditional and organic lawn programs to keep lawns healthy and green . Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company has been awarded the Angie's List Super Service Award® every year since 2005. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company's service area. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.

About Angie's List

Angie's List helps consumers have happy transactions with local service professionals in more than 550 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. More than 1.5 million paid households use Angie's List to gain unlimited access to local ratings, exclusive discounts, the magazine, and complaint resolution service.

