Indulge in a Romantic Valentine's Day Getaway at the Lincolnshire Marriott, a Top Greater Chicago Area Hotel and Resort

The Chicago resort is offering special vacation packages perfect for the sweetheart in your life

Celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year at the popular Lincolnshire Marriott Resort. The greater Chicago area hotel is offering a special Valentine's Day package ideal for couples and romance seekers.

Seclude yourself on 175 acres of pristine land with one of these great overnight accommodations and packages at the Chicago resort, including a special romantic offer:

Couple's Getaway at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort



Overnight accommodations

$50 credit towards dinner at the King's Wharf restaurant

Breakfast for two adults in the Fairfield Inn

Bottle of champagne & chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival

If guests would really like to hit it out of the park this Valentine's Day, they should consider adding on a romantic theater experience at the Marriott Theatre. Between now and March 24, 2013, guests can book tickets to Now & Forever: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, the genius behind musicals like Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera and many more.

This special offer is valid between now and June 28, 2013. To reserve, guests may use code LVU in the corporate/ promotional code box online or call 1.800.228.9290 and ask to speak to a sales representative.

About the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort

Situated on 175 wooded acres on the North Shore, minutes from downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport, the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort is a truly unique destination, with something for everyone. For business retreats, family vacations, and romantic weekends, this renowned North Shore resort offers abundant recreation – including a George Fazio PGA course, tennis center, pools, and award-winning live musical theater. As an ideal venue for meetings and exhibits to intimate events and bar / bat mitzvahs, this picturesque setting offers nearly 72,000 square feet of event space – backed by Marriott's award-winning service.

