Transform your hallway with the launch of Mediano Hallway Collection by FurnitureInFashion

With increasing customers continuing to seek out value for their money, FurnitureInFashion has introduced a new hallway range of Mediano. The new range will further enhance the company's product range of 2013 giving the consumers utmost quality at an enticing price.

FurnitureInFashion is already the largest suppliers of hallway furniture in the UK and is launching new Hallway Collections for its customers to give unique home experience.

The new Mediano Hallway Range consists of wall mirror, shoe cabinet, wardrobe, shoe rack/stand and wall mounted hallway stand. The Mediano Hallway Range has been introduced because of the wide range of stylish and practical products that provide comfort and functionality in the hallway. The Mediano range is available in white MDF finish and is part of complete solution for modern home requirements. It is an absolutely stunning fusion of Italian design concepts manufactured by authentic and reliable German manufacturing processes to create ultimate customized furniture.

The Managing Director of the company Asad Shamim said, “The strong construction is essential to ensure that Mediano Hallway Range offers good value and lasts. The new Mediano Hallway Range has been built with high quality frames to give years of use. We are hoping to receive good response to Mediano range as it is complete hallway solution.”

Mediano is a contemporary hallway furniture range and its units can be used to produce extended furniture as they can be doubled or tripled as well. Primus white wall mirror of Mediano Hallway Range is a stunning contemporary mirror with a modern look and brilliant cut. It is a shiny bright mirror that can help in developing the illusion of space in a living area. The mirror can be easily adjusted to any type of surface. Mr. Asad remarked, “You can now have a last minute look at yourself in Primus mirror before leaving for a birthday or hang out.”

Mediano offers beautiful shoe cabinet in white finish. It has three compartments for storage solution. The cabinet has pull down doors in white colour with stylish long handles. The cabinet also has one sliding-out drawer for storage and has black glass inserted for style statement. The cabinet provides organized storage solution with ample space. This shoe cabinet can hold approximately 16 pairs of shoes. The cabinet has 4 silver finished feet to provide support.

Mediano offers white wardrobe in modern design. The front door of the wardrobe has a mirror and soft close function has been installed in the wardrobe. The cupboard has 4 silver finished feet. This wardrobe has been designed not only for enduring beauty but for maximum storage as well. Mediano also offers attractive white shoe rack with a drawer. The drawer is in white finish and can store accessories. It has a shelf as well in chrome finish. It is very easy to assemble and has a great outlook in white MDF. Mediano hallway range also offers wall mounted hallway stand in white colour. It has three metal hooks and hanger rail in steel finish. It also offers an extra shelf. This range is available at affordable price.

Mediano hallway range is an excellent solution for organized storage in a home. Customers can view the largest range of hallway furniture at the company's website. FurnitureInFashion offers complete home solutions for bedroom, living room, dining room, hallway, bathroom and office.

About FurnitureInFashion

FurnitureInFashion is a UK based online retail business. It supplies furniture items from its German based warehouse and has a showroom in Bolton, UK. The company provides everything from umbrella stand, wall art and room dividers to bedroom, bar stools and computer tables. FurnitureInFashion offers excellent free delivery within UK and has a fantastic customer service as well.



