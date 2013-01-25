How A Former Casting Director Discovered Her Permanent +1 (Online) Using Hollywood Marketing Techniques

Just in Time For Valentine's Day, Online Dating Expert “Dear Mrs D” Releases New Book, "Spin Your Web: How to Brand Yourself for Successful Online Dating"

Acclaimed dating and relationship expert, Damona Hoffman, a.k.a. “Dear Mrs D” will release her upcoming new book, "Spin Your Web: How to Brand Yourself for Online Dating" (Waterfront Press) on Friday, February 1, 2013. As a former Hollywood casting director, Damona Hoffman, reveals the principles of developing and presenting a personal brand then leads readers through each step of the online dating process. Through this book, online dating newbies and veterans alike will learn how to date in a completely new way by creating a unique strategy to market their ultimate product – themselves.

"Spin Your Web: How to Brand Yourself for Successful Online Dating" picks up on several key points to finding love online in the 21st century. Damona Hoffman has written about some of the most challenging dating situations from cross-cultural relationships to finding love post-divorce and smartphone dating etiquette. Now, she guides readers on the same path that led to her own happy marriage, all with her signature candor and humor.

Excerpt:

THE PRODUCT “YOU”

The biggest block to finding success in online dating is that most people have no idea how to advertise who they are or what they are looking for. So from this point forward I want you to think of yourself as a product. The product “You.” You've been in beta testing for this product your entire life, now it is time to release the premium model into the marketplace. The goal? Sell as many units of this product until you feel rich and secure enough to not need to sell it anymore.

Let's look at your marketing plan. How do you wish to be perceived by dates? It's important when you have a product to sell that you know why a potential buyer would look at it and say, “I want that!” It is equally as important to know everything about the product you are selling and be realistic about what its functionality is and who that buyer would be.

If you're selling a Toyota, your marketing campaign needs to be about reliability whereas if you're selling a Ferrari, your campaign is about speed. If you try to present your Toyota as a flashy, slick, speed demon, you will have a lot of disappointed buyers, or worse, a lot of cars left on your lot. But if you realize that your Toyota's greatest asset is reliability and highlight all of the benefits of that: less money spent on repairs, lower cost, better gas mileage…then you get your advertisement to buyers who need just that, your Toyotas will be in high demand. Sure, a Ferrari is a flashier car, but how many people can afford them or even truly want them when they realize what needs they actually have? Yes there are physical perfect 10s in the dating world but what is behind someone's good looks?

A shiny new car loses 20% value when it's driven off the lot. You need to make sure there are enough features in your ride to keep your buyer happy for years to come. The most physically attractive daters may get the most messages initially, but that doesn't mean they are the most likely to meet their perfect match and sustain a long-term relationship.

“While working in entertainment as a casting director, I noticed that the concepts I taught my acting students about how to get chosen out of a stack of headshots could also be applied to catching the attention of a romantic partner online,” said Hoffman. “I then applied these same strategies to my own online profile and met my future husband soon after.”

Hoffman's personal success grew to her wide network of friends and family. Soon, she was fielding questions and helping coach friends of friends. “I knew I was onto something when the 'thank you' notes, wedding invitations, and baby announcements began to arrive,” Hoffman adds. After a storied career as a casting director, high-ranking programming executive, and producer in Hollywood, and years of privately coaching clients, Hoffman launched DearMrsD.com in 2010. Since then, Hoffman has found great success in motivating singles worldwide, with a database that includes Ghana, Canada, Australia, the UK, and dozens of cities in the U.S. Her practical approach has won praise by many and continues to position her as the go-to online dating and relationship expert for the new era.

A featured contributor for "The Huffington Post" and JDate, Hoffman is launching a new partnership with Match.com to host live events and workshops under its Stir banner. Hoffman also hosts the radio show, “Dates & Mates with Dear Mrs D” and has been featured on FOX 5 San Diego (KSWB-TV), LA 18 (KSCI-TV), KCAL 9, KTLA, various NBC stations, DIY, Animal Planet, CBS (KESQ-TV), "The Hollywood Reporter", "Broadcasting & Cable", "Daily Variety", Sirius Radio, and much more. She is also in development with the producers of one of the top dating shows on television for a new project. The Northwestern University and UCLA graduate lives in Los Angeles with her television and film-writer husband and their two-year-old daughter.

