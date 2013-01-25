The Gainesville Apartment and Condominium Guide Unveil New Online Tools

Gainesville Apartment and Condominium Guide has been in print for 24 years and online for over 12 years and continues to offer shoppers with multiple ways to find their next home. The guide is the most comprehensive Apartment and Condo Guide in the market and distributes that data in numerous ways.

Managing Editor Stephanie Beatty understands the need to offer as many tools as possible to help renters find an apartment or condo with the right features and amenities. The guide is published four times per year with more distribution points than any competitors at the University of Florida, including all Publix and Sweetbay Supermarkets in Gainesville.

The online addition, Gainesville-Rent.com is just the foundation of its online presence.

“Apartment Marketers depend on a comprehensive approach when deciding where to spend marketing dollars,” said Stephanie Beatty, Managing Editor of Gainesville Apartment and Condominium Guide. “ “We make sure that our clients connect with renters at every opportunity, Social Media, our Blog, our Mobile Device Website and our IPhone or Android App.”

Gainesville-Rent.com ranks at the top of all major search engines for the most relevant keywords used when shopping for apartments in Gainesville. Expanding on this success the Gainesville Apartment and Condominium Guide also uses QR codes, text, email, a blog, YouTube and exclusively represents the national site ShopApartments.com in Gainesville, FL.

Gainesville-Rent.com is also active on the top Social Media sites including, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google Plus. Apartment marketers rely on the Gainesville Apartment and Condominium Guide to reach prospective renters. The current Guide covers ninety-seven of the top apartment and condominium communities in Gainesville, FL. Gainesville-Rent.com is the #1 site used by apartment hunters in Gainesville, FL.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebGainesville/Apartments/prweb10346089.htm