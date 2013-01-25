Resnik Partners, the Denver Office of Career Partners International, Adds Leadership Development Consultant

David Colarossi, Ph.D. joins Resnik Partners as a Leadership Development Consultant.

Resnik Partners, the Denver-based talent management consulting office of Career Partners International, is pleased to announce the hire of David Colarossi, Ph.D. as a Leadership Development Consultant.

“We are delighted to have David join the Resnik Partners Leadership Practice. His experience, training, and delivery style are a perfect match for our growing team,” said Managing Partner, Helen Oesterle Resnik. “David will play a key role in interacting with our clients and delivering leadership development services.”

Colarossi has coached and consulted with organizations in a range of industries: healthcare, transportation, construction, and finance. His coaching experience is augmented by a robust research and assessment background. He has extensive experience in test development and has developed a unique model and measure of corporate culture. Colarossi has strong presentation skills, which have been developed through his work as an adjunct professor in several graduate psychology programs at the University of Denver.

As a talented executive coach, Colarossi has an exceptional ability to quickly assess and understand the crux of his clients' challenges and key opportunities for change and development. By helping mid- and senior-level leaders increase their awareness, he helps his clients become more effective, both as leaders and managers. Colarossi is particularly adept at supporting leaders as they take on new roles. He knows how to help them navigate the difficult and complex challenges inherent in successful assimilation.

Colarossi holds a Master's Degree from the University of Southern California and a Doctorate in Counseling Psychology from the University of Denver.

“Resnik Partners is an elite talent management firm that has an impeccable reputation as a provider of leadership development, executive coaching, and career transition services,” commented Colarossi. “They show their clients genuine care, concern, and support. The company's warmth, coupled with its ability to consistently add value and support, makes Resnik Partners a unique firm. I am honored to join such a positive, innovative, and professional team,” added Colarossi.

About Resnik Partners

Resnik Partners (RP), Career Partners International, is a consulting firm that helps organizations improve business performance through executive coaching, leadership development programs, and career transition/management services. Founded 29 years ago by Matt Resnik, RP is committed to achieving tangible results for their clients while creating a positive, enlightening, and unique Resnik Experience. Locally owned and operated, Resnik Partners offers services worldwide through Career Partners International, a global consultancy committed to delivering consistent, top-rated services through 68 top-tier global partners with more than 200 offices worldwide. For more information call 303.832.0997, email hresnik (at) resnikpartners (dot) com or visit resnikpartners.com.

About Career Partners International

Established in 1987, Career Partners International is one of the world's largest and most successful global providers of talent management solutions. Organizations of all sizes and industries turn to Career Partners International to successfully assess, engage, develop and transition talent using the expertise of over 1600 highly experienced professionals in the areas of assessment, executive coaching, leadership development and outplacement. With more than 200 offices in over 40 countries around the world, Career Partners International assures that its clients have local experts with global reach in talent development, career management, executive coaching, outplacement and career transition services. Additional information can be found by visiting cpiworld.com.

