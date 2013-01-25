Range Hoods SV218Z-30, SV218Z-36 and SV218Z-42 by Cavaliere Have Been Added to Warehouse USA's Inventory

Cavaliere wall mount range hoods constitute a great new addition to the growing Warehouse USA online inventory and add significantly to its product diversification.

Cavaliere range hoods are designed to remove smoke, cooking vapors, and odors from the cook top area. For best results, it is advisable to start the range hood before cooking and allow it to operate several minutes after the cooking is completed to clear all smoke and odors from the kitchen.

The wall mount range hoods are crafted from 19 gauge stainless steel in satin finish. The three range hood models can vent air through ducts that lead outside or recirculate it within the room with an optional recirculation kit. The range hoods are equipped with two 35W dimmable halogen lights; they are electronically controlled with 4 touch sensitive buttons: power on/off, lights on/off, increase, and decrease the motor speed.

The motor used in Cavaliere range hoods is ultra-quiet and capable of moving up to 900 cubic feet of air per minute. The noise levels produced by the blower range from 25 dB to 56 dB; this can be compared to a noise ranging from a quiet conversation (25 dB) to a normal conversation (60 dB). The range hoods are equipped with a 6” round duct vent.

The model SV218Z-30 has a 30” wide by 19 3/4” deep canopy. The telescopic chimney extends from 23” to 40” (measured from the top of the canopy); the canopy is 3 1/8” tall, thus the overall height can be adjusted from 26 3/8“ to 43 3/8“. The range hood is designed for 8 to 9 foot ceilings; however the measurement that needs to be taken into consideration is the distance between the cooktop and the bottom of the canopy which is recommended to be between 28” and 31” for efficient air evacuation from the cooking area. The SV218Z-30 can be installed in kitchens with 10, 11 and 12 foot ceilings with a right chimney extension designed especially for this particular model.

The model SV218Z-36 has a 36” wide by 29 3/4” deep canopy. All other characteristics are the same as of the aforementioned model SV218Z-30.

The model SV218Z-42 has a 42” wide by 29 3/4” deep canopy. All other characteristics are the same as of the aforementioned model SV218Z-30

Cavaliere kitchen range hoods are available at Warehouse USA – http://warehouse-usa.com; they are on sale with free shipping throughout 48 contiguous states.

