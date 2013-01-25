Career Confidential Announces New Live Job Search Webinar at No Cost to Job Seekers

Career Confidential Presents a Complimentary Live Webinar, The Fastest Way to Find a Job. Peggy McKee, a Nationally Renowned Career Coach Reveals Recruiters Secrets and Provides Valuable Secrets to Job Seekers During the Webinar.

Job seekers who are interested in learning how to find a job fast have the opportunity to attend a no-charge live webinar led by Career Coach Peggy McKee, CEO of Career Confidential. The Fastest Way to Find a Job webinar will teach job seekers how to stand out from the competition and use specific techniques to find a job fast. Interested job seekers can find more details here: The Fastest Way to Find a Job Webinar.

“The secret to getting hired quickly in this job market is to get interviewed before everyone else finds out about the job opening,” said McKee. This is the biggest and most powerful secret to getting a job fast. “In this webinar, I tell job seekers exactly how to do this,” she said.

The webinar teaches job seekers an innovative method of job searching that keeps them away from a typical job search filling out online applications.

“The way that people typically go about a job search, filling out those online applications, is the reason that most job searches take so long,” says McKee. “It's demoralizing, it threatens you financially, and it hurts your chances of getting the job you really want. What I teach in this webinar is how to skip all that and find the great jobs. Anyone can do this. It works in any career field. The feedback I've gotten from job seekers who've tried this has been tremendous.”

Those who register and attend the webinar will also receive 3 bonus gifts. The first gift is delivered at registration: a set of 2 job search videos designed to show job seekers how to save time in their job search. When attendees show up for the webinar, they receive a 10-minute audio podcast, 5 Tips for Getting an Interview Next Week, by Peggy McKee. At the end of the webinar, attendees receive a third gift, Career Confidential's popular LinkedIn Profile Tutorial. The tutorial is for anyone who wants to establish or improve their professional LinkedIn profile. All gifts are delivered either through a direct email or with exclusive login credentials at the website.

Those interested in the webinar can register for it by simply entering their name and email address here: http://careerconfidential.com/find-a-job-live-training-webinar/

“Everything a job seeker learns in this webinar can be put to immediate use in their job search,” said McKee.

In addition, Career Confidential has published a 25-article blog series related to this topic:Fastest Way to Find a Job – 25 Tips for a Super-Fast Job Search.

Career Confidential is a rapidly growing job search training company based in Texas that specializes in providing job seekers with powerful and customizable tools and techniques to get the jobs they want fast.

Since nationally-recognized recruiting and job search experts Peggy McKee (CEO) and Carl Chapman (CTO) founded Career Confidential in 2009, Career Confidential has grown from one product, the 30/60/90-Day Business Plan, to more than 30 products to guide candidates through every step of the job search.

