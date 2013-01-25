Health Coach Wellness & Vitality Centre Named Newest Preferred Provider from Power Liens

As of this January, PowerLiens.com has given Dr. Counselman and his Phoenix practice their highest recommendation.

PowerLiens.com, the largest directory of physicians working on liens, has been aggressively expanding their coverage across 4 states while highlighting individual practices they are calling "Preferred Providers". These particular practices have been thoroughly vetted to ensure their expertise in the world of personal injury and a high degree of customer service provided to their patients. When attorneys need a highly reputable physician for their client, they can feel comfortable using Power Liens' Preferred Providers as they as they are honest, meticulous, and very familiar with personal injury law.

As of January, the Health Coach Wellness & Vitality Centre has been named one of Power Liens' newest Preferred Providers. Dr. Troy Counselman's Downtown Phoenix practice has been highlighted by Power Liens for a number of reasons. The office has state of the art facilities, brand new equipment and they take a very tailored approach to each and every patient. Patients can expect same day appointments and direct personalized care from Dr. Counselman.

They offer a number of services including: chiropractic, physiotherapy, massage therapy, musculoskeletal pain relief injections (trigger point), tendon injections and ultrasound guided bursal, joint and facet injections and peripheral nerve blocks.

Attorneys will be working with a chiropractor with 17+ years experience working with Personal Injury patients and attorneys. Dr. Counselman's personal injury patients see multiple specialists for extensive evaluation. Also all pain management procedures are done in-office, avoiding substantial ASC fees which unnecessarily add to case costs.

Dr. Counselman is a Licensed and Board Certified Chiropractor, with a Doctorate of Chiropractic degree from Parker College of Chiropractic, in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Counselman uses chiropractic care to improve the health and wellness in all areas of patient's lives, whether they are having problems with back pain or neck pain, or just want to start feeling better when they wake up in the morning. Dr. Counselman takes a "whole person" approach in chiropractic care, which means looking for the underlying causes of disease, discomfort, and pain, as opposed to just treating the symptoms. Many seemingly unrelated symptoms often arise from imbalances in the spinal column, and Dr. Counselman will be able to determine the root cause of the pain and create a personalized chiropractic plan to suit each patient's individual needs. Under the supervision and care of our caring and skilled chiropractor, patients report higher functioning in all areas of their lives.

Health Coach Wellness & Vitality Centre is located in the Copper Square Area, right in the heart of Downtown Phoenix at 40 N. Central Ave. #775, Phoenix, AZ 85004. Parking is validated.

Power Liens is the largest directory of doctors on liens and is helping attorneys all across the country find doctors in Florida, Arizona, Illinois and California. Built as a free, easy-to-use resource for attorneys looking for doctors near their clients, Power Liens is the only place to find doctors like chiropractors, orthopedists, physical therapists, radiologists, neurologists, and others on working on a lien basis. 100% free to use and no sign-up required, users simply type in a location and select the type of physician they need. Users can even filter results by office hours, degrees, special treatments, etc.

