Michael Hobbs Receives RAA Designation from National Association of Realtors®

The National Association of REALTORS®, The Voice for Real Estate®, is America's largest trade association, representing over 1 million members involved in the residential and commercial real estate industries. With offices in Chicago and Washington, DC, NAR is strategically poised to work on behalf of America's property owners providing a facility for professional development, research and exchange of information among its members and to the public and government for the purpose of preserving the free enterprise system, and the right to own, use, and transfer real property.

The National Association of REALTORS® Appraisal Group has awarded Michael Hobbs their Residential Real Estate Appraisal (RAA) designation. Receipt of the designation acknowledges active membership in the National Association of REALTORS®, attainment of State Certified Residential status, a minimum of 1,000 hours experience in addition to the experience required to obtain state certification, and tested education of 45 hours for the RAA in addition to the Appraiser Qualification Board's education requirement at the time of certification.

The designation program was approved by NAR's Board of Directors at the 1993 REALTORS® Conference. The first designations were awarded at the 1994 Midyear Meeting with approximately 1,000 members maintaining one or both designations.

Michael Hobbs, SRA, LEED GA, is the President of PahRoo Appraisal & Consultancy, a multidisciplinary real estate appraisal and consulting firm founded in 2000. He is a state-certified real estate appraiser in Illinois, performing court testimony as an expert witness in local, state and federal courts. He holds the SRA designation from the Appraisal Institute® and has achieved LEED GA, an accreditation of the United States Green Building Council (USGBC). He is a regularly published author and national speaker on the topic of real estate, valuation, investing and entrepreneurship. He is also a board member of The Entrepreneur Organization (EO) Chicago Chapter, a global network of more than 8,000 business owners in 40 countries.

