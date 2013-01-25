New No-Cost Prescription Card Program Offered By HealthCompare Saves As Much As 75% On Prescriptions

HealthCompare launches new prescription card program at no cost to health insurance consumers.

HealthCompare, a nationally recognized health insurance comparison site, launches a free prescription card that is saving consumers as much as 75% on most of their prescription drugs.

According to their website, HealthCompare believes that “everyone deserves the right to save on expensive prescription medications” and, thus, refuses to charge individuals for the use of their card, unlike many on the market today.

The card is accepted at major national pharmacies like Target, Walmart, K-mart, and Walgreens. To request a free prescription card, site visitors need only fill out a simple form and one will be shipped to them.

About

About Health Compare: HealthCompare was launched in 2009 to work with brokers and carriers to help individuals and families easily research, compare, buy, and enroll in the right health insurance plan at the right price. Based in Orange, Calif., it delivers accurate, customized, health insurance quotes for the country's diverse population.

Through a unique partnership with its sister company, CONEXIS, HealthCompare has the ability to quickly reach thousands of COBRA-qualifying consumers and provide them with COBRA alternatives at the moment they become eligible for COBRA benefits. This provides these consumers with an opportunity to enroll in individual or family plans and potentially save hundreds to thousands of dollars on COBRA premiums and, at the same time, rewards referring brokers with referral fee income for the life of each policy.

For more information, visit http://healthcompare.com/ or call 888.748.5152.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10317871.htm