Hundreds of Brides Anticipated at the Grab The Gown event at this weekend's International Wedding Festival to Find Wedding Gowns at Bargain Prices for 5 Hours Only.

Just in time for wedding season, hundreds of brides to be are expected at the January 29, 2012 Grab the Gown event in Modesto to snag the perfect wedding gown for as little as $50. Just one day to find the perfect dress for the perfect day.

Hundreds of brides-to-be are expected at the International Wedding Festival.

The 7th Annual International Wedding Festival

January 27, 2013 11a - 4p

Modesto Centre Plaza

1000 L Street (corner of 10th & K Streets)

Modesto, California 95354

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at http://www.InternationalWeddingFestival.com

Tickets: $15/Door $13/Advance

Brides will come for an assortment of reasons and savings:

1. 4th Annual Grab the Gown Event: A one day sale where brides can find more than 800 bridal gowns priced between $50 - $599. These dresses are not "previously loved" dresses; but rather a compilation of dresses from local gown providers of excess inventory, floor samples, last season's styles, and dated inventory that providers are making available to the general public at drastically reduced prices. So deep are the discounts, many customers will literally pounce on dresses priced from $50-$600 that might otherwise cost as much as $6,000. This year, Grab the Gown (http://www.GrabTheGown.com) is partnering with International Wedding Festival to help brides plan the perfect wedding day.

It is anticipated that the gown racks will be stripped bare in a matter of hours. Brides are instructed on the event website to form a shopping team to successfully find the perfect gown before it is gone. Brides will strip down in the aisles to leotards, bike shorts, sports bras or even underwear to try on gowns right there on the sales floor.

2. The first 100 brides will receive a pair of pearl earrings, provided by Yonan's Floral.

3. The first 100 brides will be enterred into a drawing to have their engagement story told in a national magazine.

4. The first 250 brides will receive $1000 Bridal Bucks to spend on the things that they need most on their wedding. Bridal Bucks are like wedding monopoly monies. Brides can spend their Bridal Bucks with wedding providers at the International Wedding Festival.

5. Nearly 20,000 sq. ft. of wedding planning activities and more than 100 wedding product and service providers at a bride's fingertips to plan the perfect day.

6. Live fashion show at 3pm featuring 2013 latest bridal gown, wedding party, and tuxedo fashions

7. To sample wedding cakes, catering menu options, and an assortment of beverage options.

8. To win valuable wedding related prizes.

Watch our SHOW VIDEO

About California Bridal Eventz, LLC

California Bridal Eventz, LLC provides wedding and corporate event planning services. The most widely recognized event produced by California Bridal Eventz, LLC is the International Wedding Festival; Modesto's largest bridal show held semi-annually at the Modesto Centre Plaza, attracting more than 300 brides seeking wedding services per event. http://www.InternationalWeddingFestival.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebmodestobridalshow/centralvalley/prweb10214269.htm