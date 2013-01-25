Sea Colony Tennis Center in Bethany Beach, Delaware, Announces Its 2013 USTA Tournament Schedule, Including 3rd ResortQuest Pro Women's Open $10k Pro Circuit Event

The Bethany Beach tennis center is among the top regional, national and global tennis facilities and is host to junior and adult tournaments throughout the year. The Sea Colony Recreational Association is professionally managed by ResortQuest Delaware.

Sea Colony Tennis Center in Bethany Beach, Delaware, has announced its schedule of 2013 tennis tournaments. From April to December, the award-winning facility will host a variety of competitive events for players of all ages and skill levels.

Tournament season gets underway April 20-21 with the Sea Colony Junior Challenge, the first of eight USTA junior tournaments for both boys and girls planned for 2013. That will be followed by the Spring Junior Open (May 18-19), three Summer Junior Open events (June 29-30, July 20-21 & Aug. 17-18), the Fall Junior Open (Sept. 14-15), the Junior Autumn Classic (Oct. 12-13) and the Winter Junior Open (Dec. 13-15).

Two adult open challenge events are set for Spring and Fall, taking place on Apr. 27-18 and Sept. 21-22, respectively.

The centerpiece of the tournament schedule is the 3rd Annual ResortQuest Pro Women's Open at Sea Colony, a USTA Pro Circuit event, taking place June 9-16 that will feature an international field of up-and-coming players competing for world ranking points and a share of $10,000 in prize money .

This year's event will feature eight days of tournament play, plus a clinic/exhibition featuring former French Open doubles champion Luke Jensen, a Junior Play Day and USTA Member Appreciation Day.

The Pro Women's open at Sea Colony will be prefaced with the Delaware Women's Open Championships on June 1-2, where the winner of that USTA event will earn a spot in the Pro Women's Open tourney.

With 34 tennis courts, including four indoor and 14 Har-Tru clay, and an experienced, talented group of teaching professionals, Sea Colony Tennis offers a wide range of camps, clinics and private tennis instruction to players of all ages and skill levels.

Selected as a 2012 USTA Outstanding Facility of the Year, Sea Colony has earned additional national and global honors, including being named a Top 50 resort and the No. 13 tennis camp in the world, as well as the No. 4 for the best overall children's programs and No. 5 for best junior programs, by TennisResortsOnline.com, an online publication whose annual rankings are determined by tennis players. Also in 2012, Sea Colony was listed among Tennis magazine's Top 50 American Resorts, including No. 3 in the Mid-Atlantic region.

In addition to its world-class tennis offerings, Sea Colony, which is professionally managed by ResortQuest Delaware, features a wide variety of amenities including a half-mile of private beach, 12 pools (including two indoor), fitness centers (with certified instructors and trainers), activities for all ages, community shuttle and year-round security.

For more information about Sea Colony Tennis, including the upcoming tournaments, stop by the Tennis Center at West Way Drive and Kent Avenue, call 302-539-4488, visit http://www.SeaColonyTennis.net or like them on Facebook (http://www.Facebook.com/SeaColonyTennis).

