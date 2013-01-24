York Plumbing & Drains Offers Helpful Advice When it Comes to Frozen Pipes and Winter Plumbing Repairs in Winthrop, MA

Local, independent Massachusetts plumbing contractor provides tips of keeping residential plumbing in working condition during these months of ice, cold, and snow

York Plumbing & Drains provides superior plumbing in Winthrop, MA and the surrounding area. Rather than relying on large companies that overbook appointments and put quantity before quality, a small, local plumbing contractor can take the time and provide homeowner's the excellent service you deserve. Because they rely on word of mouth, they work hard to make sure that customers are happy.

The winters in Massachusetts are particularly harsh. The sub-zero temperatures cause all sorts of problems with plumbing in Massachusetts. Pipes will freeze, crack, and even burst. Of course, these problems always seem to come at the most inopportune times. When a pipe burst and basements start flooding at 2am, there is not much room to wait on doing something. Homeowners will immediately look at calling for an emergency plumber. When it is a slow drip on some pipes, a leaky faucet or a clogged drain, people may wait to call on a plumber.

Waiting to call the plumber is rarely a good idea. Water travels down into the cabinets and behind walls. This water rots away at wood. It presents an ideal area for insects to set up. Mold can grow, which can lead to all sorts of problems including serious health complications, especially for the young, elderly, those with asthma, or those with other underlying medical issues.

When it comes to Massachusetts plumbing in winter, there are a few things to remember to help stop pipes from freezing and bursting. For one, any external pipes should be insulated to keep the cold off of them. Homeowners can use pipe insulation which can be purchased from a local hardware store. Homeowners can also use blankets or towels and wrap those around the pipes. Also, if a home is going to be vacant for an extended period of time, the heat should be left on at around 50 degrees. Then, the cupboards and closets should be left open to help keep hidden pipes warm.

During times when temperatures are below freezing, allowing a faucet to run just slightly, so a constant flow of water is going through the pipes will also help prevent them from freezing. It is important for homeowners to know where the water valves are in their homes. There should be the main water valve that controls all water flow to the house. There are usually also shut offs for specific rooms and appliances. These come in handy when pipes do become frozen or burst, so the water flow can be shut off, and prevent flooding and further damage to the home.

About York Plumbing & Drains: York Plumbing & Drains is an independent plumbing contractor in Massachusetts providing residential plumbing services including working with clogged drains, leaking faucets, burst pipes, appliance installation, and more.

