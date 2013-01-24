Prominent Fishing Resources Share Common Goals – More Knowledge, More Fish

Fishidy.com Announces Official Bass University Sponsorship

Fishidy.com, the premier map-based resource for anglers, has become an official sponsor of one of the most well known educational fishing programs in the country, The Bass University. As a sponsor of the two-day program, hosted by two of fishing's top anglers Mike Iaconelli and Pete Gluszek and including numerous professional anglers as guest speakers, Fishidy.com will join a growing list of industry leaders who recognize the value of knowledge and continued learning in the sport of fishing.

Fishidy.com and The Bass University have many similarities,” said Brian Jensen, President of Fishidy.com. “We're committed to helping anglers find and catch more fish, locate and research new, unfamiliar waterways and have fun out on the water. The Bass University has a similar mission and provides amazing access to valuable information anglers can't find anywhere else…we created Fishidy.com for the exact same purpose.”

The sponsorship with Bass University includes an appearance by Fishidy.com at the Chicago area conference January 26th and 27th, which aligns with the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo. Both Bass University and Fishidy.com provide proven tips and champion techniques, along with the fundamentals needed for anglers to be the best they can be no matter where they fish or what they fish for.

Fishidy.com includes a mobile app available, free for iPhone (and soon for Android), along with a more comprehensive website where users can create personal profiles and connect with other users. Fishidy.com combines interactive fishing maps and social connections to make finding fish easier than ever. It gives users access to thousands of waterway maps, from coast-to-coast, filled with detailed information and tips. The interactive maps include depth contours and boat ramps, fishery data and species information. Fishidy.com is free to join but users can choose to upgrade their membership to Premium for additional information including Fishing Hot Spots marked fishing areas and structures.

For more information about The Bass University or to sign-up for one of the two-day programs offered throughout the country, visit http://www.thebassuniversity.com.

About Fishidy.com

Located in Madison, WI, Fishidy.com is a premier map-based, social networking website with an emphasis on location-based data and outdoor recreation - bringing anglers together to catch more fish. For details visit http://www.fishidy.com or contact Brian Jensen at 855.347.4439, info(at)outdoorinsite(dot)com.

