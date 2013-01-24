Spam accounts for 97% of daily email - Do the networks responsible really care?

eMailTrackerPro 2013 just released. Spam email is the biggest threat to security of personal information because it is the main source of virus infections and cyber-attacks worldwide.

Visualware have been Internet security business for over ten years delivering proven software solutions to help combat the spam epidemic facing millions of email users every day. Under the Acceptable Use policy, the Internet service providers are responsible for spammers and cyber criminals that operate within the confines of the provider's network. Even when the sheer quantity of spam seems insurmountable, with the right solution and some time it is possible to identify, report and close down most of the unwanted spammers thus putting an end to the constant stream of daily spam email threats.

eMailTrackerPro (EMT) 2013, by Visualware, was released today and was designed to help combat unwanted spam emails. EMT 2013 has been improved to better track, identify and report spam authors no matter how many spam emails are being received. EMT 2013 is split into two solution methods, spam email tracing with reporting and spam filtering and removal, delivering an effective solution to manage and eliminate unwanted spam.

Email tracing is the key behind stopping unwanted spam email because EMT makes it easy to report a spam author to the correct authority responsible. When EMT traces an email it automatically locates the valid abuse address for the network that originated the email. The abuse address is used as the point of contact for an abuse report and EMT generates the abuse report for the user making the whole reporting process efficient and easy to use. With just one click eMailTrackerPro will auto generate an abuse report in the users default email application. This saves considerable amounts of time and ensures ta high degree of success.

EMailTrackerPro is available to try completely free for 15 days.Download your free eMailTrackerPro trial here.

More information on how eMailTrackerPro can help you can be found on the web site.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10345813.htm