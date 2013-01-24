Clikzy Creative Named Best Washington DC Web Design Company by TopDesignCompanies.com for January 2013

Clikzy Creative, Named Best Website Design Company in January 2013

Top Design Companies (TDC) named their first recipient from their monthly rankings of best website design companies. Clikzy Creative has been named the best Washington DC web design company as a result of a monthly evaluation of their services highlighting their strengths and competitive advantages. TDC puts the web design companies through a rigorous process. One of the main factors used is comparing the latest web design trends from top online magazines.

Time is also spent reviewing the quality of design, the companies process,

The web is changing rapidly, and it can be confusing for companies to know which type of company should they use for their project. Since the start of the web companies needs have changed. TDC's mission is to help provde clarity said Pete Juratovic, President of Clikzy Creative.

About Top Design Companies:

Top Design Companies is dedicated to providing small businesses the best website design resources available. TDC focuses on ranking website design companies. Through a methodical process of evaluation a companies aesthetics, site architecture, originality, audience, and overall site functionality. You can read more on TDC's evaluation process here.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358736.htm