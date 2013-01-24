Top Provider of Hearing Aids in Tallahassee FL, Hearing and Balance Associates of NW Florida, Announces New Hearing Assessment

Hearing and Balance Associates of NW Florida now provides new and returning patients complimentary hearing assessments.

The company known for providing hearing aids in Tallahassee FL, Hearing and Balance Associates of NW Florida, recently announced that it is offering free hearing evaluations. The no obligation evaluations are available on a limited basis, so new patients should call to make an appointment at least a week in advance due to their busy schedule. The staff at Hearing and Balance Associates of NW Florida is highly trained in helping patients with their hearing and audiology needs. The hearing evaluations are good for all new and returning patients who believe they may have hearing troubles.

Hearing and Balance Associates of NW Florida was founded to help members of the Tallahassee community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing and Balance Associates of NW Florida continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service. To get the most out of a visit today, start by watching the award-winning video on hearing loss and hearing aids, download a free Guide to Better Hearing, and then schedule an appointment with Hearing and Balance Associates of NW Florida to be on a path toward better hearing.

Dr. John Koontz, Au.D., a Board Certified Audiologist, achieved his education through the University of Manitoba, the University of Minnesota, the Arizona School of Health Sciences, and served his internship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. He moved to Tallahassee in 2003 to expand his professional experiences at Hearing & Balance Associates where he strives to empower people to communicate freely, interact naturally and participate actively.

About Hearing and Balance Associates of NW Florida:

Hearing and Balance Associates of NW Florida has provided hearing aids in Tallahassee, FL and its surrounding communities for several years. The company offers a full range of diagnostic and preventative hearing healthcare professional services, including hearing aid screening, evaluations, hearing aids sales and rehabilitative and preventative counseling. Hearing and Balance Associates of NW Florida is dedicated to keeping abreast of the latest improvements in technological advancements in the hearing industry and is committed to offering the most current options to patients.

