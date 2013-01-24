Hard Money Loan Programs Now Verified at 75% Loan to Value, Join AlternativeLendingMagazine.com the Largest Source For Hard Money Loans and Hard Money Lenders.

AlternativeLendingMagazine.com the largest source for hard money loans and hard money lender programs, announces that non-traditional mortgage lending programs have expanded up from the usual of 65% to 75% of the appraised value.

ALM has determined the general upward trend of Loan to Value in hard money funding programs. The research is compiled through the use of accurate, real-time, internet-based data collected from housing funding sales trends and lender behaviors such as recorded deeds and final closing statements. AlternativeLendingMagazine.com is an expert in the field of funding programs and with 3,479 verified funding programs represented by over 262 direct lenders, the free service for Real Estate Professionals, or the actual borrower is the best on the web. The mainstream popularity of hard money loans is growing daily as rates push down and Loan to Value pushes up.

ALM is averaging around 78 new funding program verifications a week.

