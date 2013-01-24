DefySupply Reviews 2013 Spring Trends and Announces New Arrivals

Online furniture store evaluates what's hot for the upcoming spring season

As the warmer spring months approach, DefySupply reviews the upcoming seasonal trends for home furnishing and decor. The online furniture retailer is also excited to reveal the latest modern furniture designs, many of which feature the hottest trends.

With furniture trends ever-changing, DefySupply maintains a constant vigilance on what's in and what's out. DefySupply style experts have defined several popular looks featured in the retailer's spring 2013 collections including the following trends:

--Mix and match fearlessly. Adding an accent chair in a contrasting color or pattern is a great way to offset the look of the room. Similarly, mixing different mediums, like glass coffee tables against leather sofas, can provide visual interest and depth. Just in for spring, this coffee table combines a natural wood base with a clear glass top for a refreshing feel,

--Patio furniture with purpose. In 2013, a major trend is elevated, multi-functional patio furniture. DefySupply experts recommend treating outdoor spaces with the same devotion as any indoor area, so relaxing outdoors with a summer cocktail is as comfortable as watching a movie on the sofa. Dual-purpose patio furniture, like patio sets and sectionals, that's built for both indoors and outdoors enables year-round use, making the most of the purchase.

--Boldly colored leather furniture. Leather furniture has been on the upswing in recent years, and 2013 is no different, experts report. This year is all about stepping outside the realm of neutrals and exploring rich hues, like this burgundy leather sectional.

“DefySupply is committed to providing the latest modern furniture designs at the most affordable prices online,” says DefySupply CEO Brent Gensler.

DefySupply's spring line—many new items added recently—thoroughly represents these trends. The latest furniture collections from DefySupply are available for purchase at this time.

