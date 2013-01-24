Bob Seger Tickets: JustCheapTickets.com Announces Additional Tickets For Upcoming Concerts

Many Bob Seger tickets have been added to the inventory at JustCheapTickets.com. The singer's tour begins on February 27 and wraps up on April 2.

Fans are eagerly purchasing tickets for a future show, and seats are selling quickly since there are only 14 concerts taking place at the current time. Two performances at Huntington Center in Toledo will start off the tour. Other U.S. cities that are scheduled include Green Bay, Wisconsin; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Fargo, North Dakota; Tacoma, Washington; Denver, Colorado; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Portland, Oregon. The singer/songwriter is also entertaining Canadian fans in Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Saskatoon. JustCheapTickets.com has increased the inventory of available tickets for the singer's dedicated followers to purchase.

The "Rock and Roll Never Forgets Tour" pairs up the performer with The Silver Bullet Band, and special guests Kid Rock and Joe Walsh will make separate appearances on specific dates. The performer is also working on his 17th studio release that will be the first by the artist since "Face the Promise," which came out in 2006.

"Rock and Roll Never Forgets" may be one of the last tours for the musician, who has performed for fifty years. He has stated that his career is winding down and that he is in the final stages. If this is the case, fans may not have many more opportunities to see the entertainer in person, making Bob Seger tickets for upcoming concerts all the more significant. Devotees will desire seats for a show in their area while they still have the chance to see and hear the singer live.

The American artist performed with other bands during the 1960s and formed The Silver Bullet Band in 1974. For a short period, he also embarked on a solo career. His greatest success was experienced with the release of the live album "Live Bullet," which was recorded in 1975 at Detroit's Cobo Hall with the help of The Silver Bullet Band. The studio album that followed, "Night Moves," brought even more recognition and success his way.

A number of music genres make up the singer's repertoire, including heartland rock, rock, piano rock, roots rock and country rock. Besides performing vocals, he plays the guitar and piano. Even if the famous singer/songwriter's career is winding down, he will continue to entertain his followers right up until his very last concert.

