Source Marketing Direct Gain VIP Access to Eric Thomas' UK Tour

Incipio Academy, are pleased to announce they will host renowned speaker Eric Thomas in April 2013 in London. Hector Montalvo of Source Marketing Direct has followed the inspiring career of Eric Thomas and will be attending the VIP dinner, hosted by Eric Thomas.

Hector Montalvo founded Source Marketing Direct, an outsourced sales and marketing firm, over 11 years ago. An ambitious and determined individual, Hector is inspired by successful people of all cultures and backgrounds. ‘Success to me is not about fame and fortune it is about how people have overcome obstacles and bounced back from misfortunes or challenges. Creating your own success through determination is incredibly admirable. I am looking forward to meeting other entrepreneurs at this event but more so the private session with Mr Thomas himself' states Hector Montalvo.

Eric Thomas is a renowned speaker, educator, author, and activist that is admired by Hector Montalvo and business partners at Source Marketing Direct. ‘Having an opportunity to attend this event in London is amazing and I am very excited to be able to attend the private dinner' adds Montalvo.

Eric Thomas is rising to National prominence by delivering high energy messages that encourage people to live up to their full potential by breaking the cycles of crime, hopelessness and despair that many face daily. Known for his engagingly personal approach, his messages are both dynamic and inspiring. Formerly a high school dropout, he obtained his Masters degree in 2005 and is presently pursuing his PhD in Education Administration at Michigan State University. While consulting at Michigan State, he developed The Advantage Program, an undergraduate retention program targeting academically high-risk students of colour.

Eric's representation of the merits of higher education, coupled with his knowledge of the pains of life, inspire people of all walks to break bad habits and reach for new levels of personal achievement.

Source Marketing Direct will be attending this event on 27th April 2013 at a secret Venue in London. The location will be announced to those who have tickets via email, nearer the time and those with VIP tickets will received a signed copy of his book; The Secret to Success, be photographed with him and have an opportunity to meet with Eric one-on-one after the private dinner has concluded.

For More information on this event visit http://etinspires.com/events/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebSource-Marketing-Direct/Eric-Thomas-UK-Tour/prweb10358496.htm