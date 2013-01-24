Michael Short, EVP & CFO, AutoNation to Keynote at 2013 CFO Rising East Conference

CFO Rising East, CFO magazine's flagship conference, will focus on the role of the CFO in identifying paths to growth. In line with the conference theme, Michael Short, EVP & CFO of AutoNation will talk about the leadership role the CFO must play in driving growth strategy.

Now in its 20th year, CFO Rising East, CFO magazine's flagship conference, will focus on the role of the CFO in identifying paths to growth. In line with the conference theme, Michael Short, EVP & CFO of AutoNation will talk about the leadership role the CFO must play in driving growth strategy. The conference opens in Orlando, from March 3 to March 6, 2013 at the Peabody Hotel.

CFO Rising East: Finding Paths to Growth was developed to provide the CFO with insight, ideas and solutions to meet the challenges of attaining growth in the current economic climate. Market growth is hard to come by either at home or abroad – and finance executives are searching for ways to help drive their companies forward. There are numerous paths to take: investing in innovation, developing new markets, growing through mergers and acquisitions, divesting, restructuring, and transforming business models. The CFO is in a unique position to help his or her company analyze and drive results, determine which of these paths to take, and decide what resources the company will need to successfully pursue a new growth strategy for the future.

Michael Short has served as AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since January 2007. AutoNation, Inc., headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is America's largest automotive retailer, selling over 8 million vehicles, the only auto retailer to achieve this milestone. Short will discuss why all growth is not necessarily a good thing. “When using the term growth, we should be deliberate about what we are trying to grow and why,” says Short. “Only then can we address how to achieve that growth in each of our organizations.” Hear from the CFO of this Fortune 500 auto retailer about how he thinks about the what and the how of growth and the leadership role that the CFO must play in driving growth strategy.

Developed by the leading minds in finance, CFO Rising East will provide you innovative solutions essential to addressing all of your company's needs. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend offers attendees keynote presentations, networking opportunities, professional forums and panels led by industry experts on topics including: Strategy is Innovation, How the CFO Can Support Innovation and Drive Growth, and Finance for Fast Growth. Through case studies and peer-to-peer discussions, attendees will learn about and share new techniques that will help them better prepare for growth in the new economy.

For more information and to register for the 2013 CFO Rising East Conference, please visit http://www.cforising.com, where you will also find a complete agenda and can download the official conference brochure. CFO is a registered sponsor with the NASBA allowing attendees to earn up to 30 CPE Credits.

