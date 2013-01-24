Safelife Announce Health and Safety Course Dates

Safelife, the UK's leading health and safety provider, have announced the dates for their latest health and Safety Course

Leading Health and Safety training provider Safelife have announced the dates for their latest health and safety course which is already in high demand. The course, which is designed for staff responsible for health and safety in any industry, will take place from 18th to 20th February in Bolton and has already received a record number of bookings.

The course will cover essential health and safety information and a number of facets including dealing with accidents and illness, using a first aid kit, resuscitation, burns and severe allergic reactions and meets the criteria for CITB grants. The course will run for three days and includes refreshments and lunch. Company CEO Ray Johnson explained more about the course:

“We provide all types of health and safety training such as working at height, lifting and handling and site supervisor safety training, but our basic health and safety courses have always been amongst our most popular.”

“Our health and safety training course has been carefully designed to educate attendees on the essential things they need to know in order to be an effective health and Safety officer in their workplace and upon successful completion they receive a HSE approved certificate which will last them three years.”

Since its formation in 2005 Safelife has quickly grown into one of the country's most successful training providers with training centres in both Sheffield and Bolton and has become well known for its comprehensive courses. The latest Health and Safety course has been designed to cover the whole gamut of health and safety making it an ideal choice for employees in any industry who have been nominated as Health and Safety officer at their workplace.

“The team at Safelife work hard to ensure they're providing the best possible courses for employees in all types of industries and strive to stay one step ahead of other providers to ensure clients get the most up to date information. However, we believe that what really sets us apart from other health and safety trainers is the way we teach. We offer hands on, practical courses incorporating a range of assessment, so we know that anyone attending one of our courses gets the most that they possibly can from it. In addition we offer comprehensive after care and are always willing to give advice or lend a hand to previous clients.”

Health and Safety Essentials

According to government figures for 2011/12 173 people were killed at work whilst more than 100,000 were injured and workdays lost due to illness or accident cost the country £13.4 billion. CEO Ray Johnson explained that the popularity of the course highlights the importance of proper health and safety training.

“The Health and Safety courses we provide should be considered a workplace essential and could even end up saving lives. With the seemingly constant introduction of new legislation it can be confusing for company owners to know exactly what Health and Safety officers in their workplaces need to know. We make it easy for employers to ensure that staff have all the correct training which means the company are covered in the event of an accident or incident at work and employees feel safer. We always emphasise how important proper health and safety provision is both in terms of the law and doing the best by your employees. We believe our comprehensive courses are ideal for all types of industry and offer attendees everything they need for proper training.”

You can find more information about the health and safety courses available from Safelife visit the website or call 0114 275 2151 for course details.

