Shard Announce New Website Launch

Successful web design company Shard have announced the launch of the latest site to be designed by them.

Shard, a leading UK company providing all types of web services including design, branding, digital communications and marketing, have announced the launch of their latest site for Komfort Services. The company, which provides project management for domestic and business refurbishments, chose Shard thanks to their glittering reputation as one of the best web design companies in the UK.

Creative Director of Shard, Dave Collier explained how they met the brief given by Komfort Services with their innovative web design:

“Our brief was that the new site had to reflect both the superior quality of work that Komfort provide, as well as highlighting their excellent customer service. In addition to creating a brand new website, Shard conducted a brand refresh including a new logo design. Since the launch of the revised brand and new website, Komfort have had amazing feedback from clients old and new and we are sure this will generate new leads and improve their already high customer service standards.”

Sweet Smell of Success for Shard

The latest site launch is just one in a long line of projects that have been recently completed by Shard and their prolific output is helping to establish them as a top contender in British web services. To date the company have created numerous websites for a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, model agencies and interior design companies. In addition they've carried out comprehensive rebrands and marketing campaigns for a number of clients which have proved extremely successful.

Operations director Andy Purton commented on why he believes Shard has become one of the UK's best loved web companies so quickly:

“At Shard our team all work hard to give clients what they want whilst taking our own expertise into account. Clients like working with us because we can offer all the marketing services they need from web design, to apps to brochures. We're really a one stop shop for any company that wants to increase its customer base which makes working with us easy and convenient. In addition to our comprehensive provision and fantastic customer service, we never cut corners or offer substandard work. In fact, we feel our websites are some of the best designed out there and that shows whether you're an expert or simply browsing the net. We help companies maintain and improve their professional image which has new clients lining up.”

Owner of Komfort Services Mick Edwards discussed the impact that the new site from Shard is already having for them:

“We opted for a new website as well as a brand refresh from Shard after long and careful consideration of a range of companies. In the end it was an easy choice because it seemed obvious to us that Shard could provide exactly the services we needed. We wanted a more user friendly site and we wanted to make it easier for customers to get in touch with us. Our new site has completely exceeded our expectations and we've already had lots of positive feedback from existing customers as well as plenty of interest from new ones. We couldn't be happier with the work that Shard has carried out.”

Shard has plenty of exciting projects in the pipeline for 2013, some of which are currently under wraps. Shard's Operations Director, Andy Purton explained more:

“We think we've found the perfect balance in the services we offer and have lots lined up for the next year. We'll be embarking on some very exciting and innovative projects so watch this space!”

You can visit the Shard website to make an enquiry or find out more about the comprehensive range of web services they offer.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10352606.htm