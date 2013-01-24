Apple Group Launches New Training Centre

The UK's leading health and safety training provider Apple Group has opened a new training centre in Birmingham.

The UK's leading health and safety training provider Apple Group has opened a new training centre in Birmingham. The company has been providing a range of health and safety training services in the UK for six years and has opened the new centre due to a huge demand for their services.

Richard Appleyard, CEO of Apple Group explained why he thinks the services offered by the company have proved so popular:

“At Apple Group we understand the importance of workplace training and have tailored our services to meet the changing needs of industry in the UK. We offer a huge range of services that are suitable for Asbestos industries, Schools, fire and security industries, renewable energy companies and much more, which is why we're gaining so many new customers.”

The new 8000 square foot centre in Birmingham's Aston offers four training rooms and a fully equipped canteen that can seat more than thirty candidates, making it ideal for all types of training. Although several courses will take place at the centre, the main focus will be on PASMA and IPAF training which Apple Group provides to industry standards.

With premises already established in Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool, Stoke on Trent and London, the new West Midlands centre will enable Apple to provide all types of training to people from all over the UK.

“A lot of our training is in house, which means it's easy for anyone to book a session with us because we come to your workplace, but our new Birmingham centre will provide our clients with even more options as to how they receive their training. We've already had lots of interest and several bookings and expect our new training centre to be just as popular as the ones we already have established.”

Health and safety training is currently one of the UK's fastest growing industries due to changes in the law and stricter legislation surrounding safety in the workplace providing plenty of opportunities for companies like Apple Group. However in the current economic climate many providers have fallen by the wayside, so what is it that has kept Apple Group going from strength to strength?

“We feel our success is down to the huge range of services we offer,” explained Richard, “we're a one stop shop for all your training needs, whether you require basic health and safety training or more specialised courses like the ones we offer for domestic energy assessors. Our expert staff can come to your workplace and we can even tailor courses to exactly meet your requirements, so we know the customer is always getting the best possible service in a way that's most convenient to them.”

In addition to training, Apple Group also provide essential safety equipment through their online store including roof ladder safety kits, hard hats and safety harnesses so clients can ensure they're buying professional equipment that's been tested to UK standards.

“Our client feedback has told us that customers really appreciate the products we sell in our shop because they know they come from a trusted source and we hope to increase our appeal further in 2013 by adding further products to our range.”

According to a recent report from the government's Health and Safety Executive, 173 people were killed at work in 2011/12, whilst ill health and workplace injuries cost more than £13 billion in lost work days, demonstrating that there is a significant need for workplace training in the UK both in terms of safety and the economy.

“At Apple Group,” explained Richard “Our priority is safety which is why we work hard to provide all types of customer with the training they need, but we like to think that we're also benefitting the economy by helping businesses to avoid accidents at work.”

You can book a training session at your workplace or at one of the company's centres or find out more about the range of services they offer by visiting the Apple Group website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10330026.htm