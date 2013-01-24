Appy Pie Awards "Socet" With Android & iPhone Apps as App of the Day

The Android version of Socet is already available for Download at Google Play, but the iPhone Version is under review and is expected to be released and available for download on iTunes Store by next week.

The Android version of Socet is already available for Download at Google Play, but the iPhone Version is under review and is expected to be released and available for download on iTunes Store by next week.

SOCET is a renowned business college located in the heart of Ahmedabad (Within the Municipal Limits of Ahmedabad) which is around 9 Kms from Ahmedabad Railway Station and 10 Kms from Ahmedabad International Airport. The Android version of Socet is already available for Download at Google Play whereas iPhone Version is under review and is expected to be released and available for download on iTunes Store by Next week.

Appy Pie is free mobile app builder software that allows a person/individual to create a highly customized smartphone app with no experience necessary and no coding knowledge. The only requirement for creating an app is to sign up for free and input their information.

App Pie Offers the Following Mobile App Builders:

1. Android Apps Builder

2. iPhone Apps Builder

3. Blackberry Apps Builder

4. Windows Apps Builder

The following are the reasons why Appy Pie is the fastest growing Apps Builder service provider in the world:

1. Apps can be built for free

2. Create an App in minutes

3. No coding skills required

4. Apps get published & shared

About Appy Pie:

Appy Pie is trademark of Appy Pie Inc, Appy Pie is the world's #1 cloud based App Maker Software that allows everyone to create free mobile apps. Appy Pie is Mobile Application Development software that allows anyone with no technical knowledge to create advanced applications for mobiles and smartphones. Nothing to download or install, no programming required, just drag & drop. Appy Pie was born in New York in 2011 & at this point more than 5000 apps are produced each month using the Service.

For further details, visit http://www.appypie.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebarwa-al-qassimi/01/prweb10314037.htm