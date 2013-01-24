World's Top Game Artists Heading to Media Design School Games Summit in Auckland

Media Design School will give Blizzard and Valve fans unparalleled access to two of the world's leading game artists as part of an exclusive MDS Games Summit from February 15 to 17 in Auckland.

International guests include Blizzard's Allen Dilling (credits include Warcraft 3, World of Warcraft, Starcraft 2) and Valve's Max Aristov (credits include Wolfenstein, Farcry).

Rounding out the line-up are New Zealand game developers Chris Wilson from Grinding Gear Games and Stephen Harris from Ninja Kiwi.

The MDS Games Summit will also involve two days of presentations, portfolio reviews (first come, first served) and networking opportunities with the international guests.

The three-day event will kick off with a LAN party on Friday 15 February. A competition will run throughout the duration of the event in a dedicated LAN zone with participants competing for prizes as they play Starcraft 2 and Team Fortress 2.

Tickets to the central Auckland event include access to the LAN party and a t-shirt and are available now from gamesummit.eventbrite.com. VIP packages including dinner with the speakers, priority seating, guaranteed portfolio review and exclusive VIP gifts are also available.

The Speakers

Allen Dilling's career at Blizzard stretches back 14 years, during which time he has been responsible for modelling, animation and FX on Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne, The Burning Crusade, World of Warcraft. He also supervised animation and FX on StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty, StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm and Blizzard All-Stars. Allen's presentation will give enthusiasts rare insights into his blockbuster projects, creative process and artistic background.

Max Aristov has spent the last three years as an artist at Valve, where he is currently working on DOTA 2. With an impressive career spanning more than 14 years, he has worked in the world's top game development studios including Raven Software/Activision (Wolfenstein 3, Singularity), Crytek (Farcry) and GSC Gameworld (Stalker). Max is renowned for his technical artistry and unparalleled expertise in everything from characters and props to alien architecture and pipelines. During the MDS Game Summit he will share design and implementation processes for DOTA 2 characters and a technical demonstration.

Chris Wilson is the cofounder and lead designer at Grinding Gear Games. The company's title Path of Exile will enter open beta on January 23 after raising US$1.2 million in crowd-funding complete with an extra 50% of “bloodier” content. Chris will talk about the development and design of the new game.

Stephen Harris graduated from Media Design School with Distinction in 2005 and went on to found game development company Ninja Kiwi with his brother Chris. In 2012 their game Bloons Tower Defence 5 hit #2 in the iTunes chart, they recorded $5 million in revenue and doubled their staff size after acquiring Scottish game company Digital Goldfish. Stephen will talk about designing Bloons Tower Defence 5 and the rise of Ninja Kiwi.

