Kindle Fire HD & Kindle Paperwhite Deals for 2013 at Mingya

The new Kindle Fire HD 8.9 features an 8.9-inch, 1920 x 1200 display. One of the greatest aspects of the screen is that it is the polarizing filter which drastically cuts down on the glare.

The smaller 7-inch display remains an advantage over the Kindle Classic. Amazon has upgraded the Kindle Fire to include an 8.9 display on the largest model that retails for $299.

The popularity of the 7-inch screen size has caused new makers of tablets to enter the market in hopes of obtaining a portion of January sales.

The 8.9-inch size of the tablet display is one of the factors that is causing this model more popular among teens. The rise in online gaming and sharing of HD content is one of the reasons that Amazon created its larger HD display according to the new report.

