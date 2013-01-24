Chexx Inc. to Sponsor SCOPE Summit 2013

International payout provider Chexx Inc. will be contributing as a sponsor of the 4th annual SCOPE Summit for Clinical Ops Executives, February 5 – 7, 2013 in Miami, Florida.

International payout provider Chexx Inc. will be contributing as a sponsor of the 4th annual SCOPE Summit for Clinical Ops Executives, February 5 – 7, 2013 in Miami, Florida. Chexx Inc. provides convenient international payout services by check, electronic payments and prepaid credit cards. With 17 years of experience in international outbound payments, Chexx Inc. offers attendees of the summit the ability to utilize the latest technology to easily tap into both major and developing markets under the guidance of payout experts.

Chexx Inc. brings the latest in technological advances to their proven payout solutions; they are looking forward to the opportunity to connect with attendees and share their experience in a myriad of markets across the globe. Payout specialists will be on hand to provide valuable advice on paying out to international patients. “Chexx Inc. supplies services through resellers in the clinical trial space, so you may in fact already be working with us” notes Peter Sampson, VP of Corporate Development for Chexx Inc., “Our simple payout solutions are available in some of the hot spots for clinical trials, such as EFT and local check payments in India. Chexx Inc. ensures that international patients receive funds fast, in their own local currency and in a format that works for them.” Chexx Inc. offers easy to cash local payments in over 200 countries.

Now in its fourth year, the SCOPE Summit will offer 8 conferences as well as six conference short courses. The 8 conferences include: Electronic Data in Clinical Trials, Global Site Selection, Feasibility Assessment, Operations and Site Management, Implementing and Managing Strategic Alliances, Post-Marketing Studies as a Tool for Safety, Outcomes and Comparative Effectiveness Research, Integrating and Leveraging Clinical Trial Operations Data, Patient Recruitment and Retention in Studies and Registries, Clinical Trial Forecasting, Budgeting, and Project Management and Managing Post-Marketing Studies and Registries. Each conference features best practice case studies and interactive discussions relevant to clinical operations experts as well as those new to the field. The six short course topics include: Optimizing the Grant Payments Process, Clinical Trial Monitoring and Compliance, Impact of Affordable Care Act and the Sunshine Act, Apply SharePoint to ClinOps Challenges, Improving Study Start-up and Tools to Detect Drug-Induced Organ Toxicities. Attendees and speakers are encouraged to participate in all sessions throughout the entire event.

About Chexx Inc.:

With full service offices in Europe and North America, Chexx Inc. serves the payment disbursement needs of clinical trial companies, market research companies, international payroll, sales organizations and affiliate marketing networks around the world. For over 17 years they have specialized in providing timely, convenient and cost-effective payouts with excellent results. Chexx Inc. maintains a large network of regional banks to provide payment coverage in over 200 countries. Considerable resources are focused on technical integration and relationship management with each banking partner, resulting in stable global coverage and built in redundancy in key regions.

