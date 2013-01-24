Columbia, SC Periodontist, Dr. Gregg W. McKenzie, Now Offers Successful Periodontal Disease Treatment With The New FDA Cleared Laser Surgery

Dr. Gregg W. McKenzie now offers a successful treatment for periodontal disease, and he wants the millions of adults in America suffering from gum disease to know that this new protocol doesn't use a scalpel. The Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure, or LANAP, uses a very specialized laser to remove bacteria and diseased tissue instead of a scalpel.

Gregg W. McKenzie, D.D.S., of Periodontics & Implant Dentistry now offers patients the new Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure for treating gum disease. Only about one percent of dental professionals are trained and qualified to offer LANAP in their practices. Periodontal disease is a common problem, but one that many do not receive treatment for. One reason for this lack of treatment is a general fear of the pain caused during traditional treatment or the fear that the procedure will require tooth extraction.

New methods of treatment and sedation are being utilized all the time, and one of the most technologically advanced techniques is LANAP. Because it uses a laser to remove the bacteria and unhealthy tissue, it is only minimally invasive and causes little discomfort. Dr. McKenzie hopes that more patients will overcome their fear of dental work and get the treatment they really need.

Gum disease can lead to bleeding and sore gums, gums that recede, and even loss of teeth. In addition, this disease has been linked to a number of serious health complications such as pancreatic cancer, heart disease and other health problems. Treatment is necessary to reverse the dental issues and minimize overall health problems.

The LANAP procedure utilizes the PerioLase MVP-7 laser to target bacteria in the pockets of the gums and the tissue that is no longer healthy. Healthy tissue is not adversely affected and can re-attach to the surface of the teeth roots. This means that there is little recession after treatment and that the discomfort of the procedure is minimal. In fact most patients can go back to doing what they normally do the same day of the procedure with little if any downtime. With gum disease at epidemic levels, Dr. McKenzie hopes more patients will seek treatment. To learn more about periodontal disease and the LANAP procedure, visit http://www.mckenzieperio.com.

Gregg W. McKenzie, DDS, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry is a periodontal practice offering patients personalized dental care for Columbia, SC since 1980. Dr. Mckenzie studied and received a Microbiology degree at McNeese State University prior to attending Louisiana State University Dental School for his Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree. He went on to complete a periodontal residency at the Medical College of Georgia. He is part of one percent of dental professionals providing the most recent FDA cleared laser procedure for gum disease and periodontal treatment. To learn more about Gregg W. McKenzie, DDS Periodontics & Implant Dentistry and their dental services visit their website at http://www.mckenzieperio.com.

