Market America/SHOP.COM to Unveil Global Expansion Plans, New Technologies, Products, Social Shopping Initiatives and Exclusive Skincare Line, Lumière de Vie, at upcoming World Conference

North Carolina-based Internet Retailer hosts more than 20,000 attendees in Miami next week, including celebrities such as basketball All-Star Carmelo Anthony, actress and star of VH1's hit series La La's Full Court Life La La Anthony, basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and others.

Market America/SHOP.COM is no stranger to global initiatives, but its latest foray is by far its most impressive.

The One-to-One Marketing Company and Internet Retailer will announce an array of programs aimed at drawing customers and prospective entrepreneurs from around the world.

“This event will set the stage for the largest global expansion our company has ever undertaken,” said President and Chief Executive Officer JR Ridinger. “There is no better time to be part of the Market America family than now.”

Market America/SHOP.COM 2013 World Conference, to be held January 31 through February 2 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla, will feature the Market America Executive Team, successful entrepreneurs and celebrity guests.

This year, NBA all-star Carmelo Anthony is scheduled to appear via satellite to discuss his partnership with Market America regarding Isotonix® Champion Blend Plus, the latest offering in the company's advanced health & nutrition supplement line. Television star La La Anthony and basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen are scheduled to be on hand to talk about their respective Market America-branded products, Motives for La La and Prime Joint Support Formula by Isotonix.

Previous Market America events have been attended by the likes of Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, Alejandro Sanz, Khloe Kardashian-Odom, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Tony Romo, Swizz Beatz, Paulina Rubio, and Marc Anthony, among many others.

In addition to its international announcements, Market America/SHOP.COM 2013 World Conference will feature numerous new product launches from its wide assortment of health & nutrition and beauty and personal care brands.

“Watercolors,” the Spring/Summer 2013 collection from the award-winning Motives by Loren Ridinger cosmetics line created by Market America/SHOP.COM Senior Vice President Loren Ridinger, will be unveiled. Following the hottest color trends for the season, “Watercolors” will be available for both the Motives and Motives for La La brands.

Loren Ridinger and La La Anthony will also discuss the first-ever Motives Pop-Up Shop held in an Atlanta beauty salon recently, which received rave reviews from more than 1,000 attendees and nationwide media attention. Based on its overwhelming success, Loren and La La will detail how this unique experience – which connected new customers to the Motives and Motives for La La brands, and allowed them to see the products up close and personal in a casual atmosphere – will become a model for Motives Beauty Advisors across the country to emulate and grow their Motives businesses.

The company will also launch Lumiere de Vie, the highly-anticipated skincare line from beauty and fashion expert Amber Ridinger. This new brand, which will be available exclusively at SHOP.COM, is the next generation of skincare aimed at helping and preventing skin issues for individuals of all ages and skin types.

The company's weight loss division, TLS Weight Loss Solution, will award more than $30,000 in cash prizes to the winners of its TLS Find Your Fit Fall 2012 Challenge, a 12-week contest that saw more than 2,000 people take part for the chance to “Lose to Win.” TLS will also debut its Spring Challenge that will award a total of $75,000 to the winners. Participants can register and view more information by visiting http://www.tlsSLIM.com.

Already in seven markets around the world – the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and Mexico – the company has set its sights on making its dynamic business model even more global. At this event, the company will outline how it is taking its robust entrepreneurial platform into Spain, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic. This effort will make the company's UnFranchise Business model available to millions of Latino entrepreneurs in the company's largest expansion in its history.

The company will also announce its newest website, http://www.global.shop.com, through which consumers in over 200 countries will, for the first time, have access to Market America brands. This initiative is in response to the growing worldwide demand for the company's products.

“We are thrilled to now have a gateway for nearly the entire world to have access to our exclusive health & nutrition, beauty and personal care, home good products, and so much more. And to be able to make our business model available to so many Latino entrepreneurs is a dream many years in the making. There is so much to be excited about right now,” Loren Ridinger said.

In conjunction with its international expansion effort, the company will conduct two free business introductions for entrepreneurs on Friday, February 1. These sessions are geared to individuals interested in learning how the company's advanced technology is combined with online shopping to form the most robust entrepreneurial platform on the market with the potential to help anyone achieve their personal financial goals.

The first session will be conducted in English from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Visit http://bitly.com/Miami-VIP for more information. The second session will be conducted in Spanish from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., and will begin with a surprise performance by a multi-grammy award-winning Latin artist. Visit http://bitly.com/Latin-VIP for more information. Seating is limited for both sessions.

For up-to-the minute conference updates, visit the Market America blog (http://blog.marketamerica.com) or follow the conversations on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/marketamerica; http://www.facebook.com/SHOP.COM) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/marketamerica, http://www.twitter.com/SHOPCOM, or search #MAWC2013).

ABOUT MARKET AMERICA, INC. & SHOP.COM

Market America, Inc. is a product brokerage and Internet marketing company that specializes in One-to-One Marketing. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, the company was founded in 1992 by President and CEO JR Ridinger and has generated $4.3 billion in accumulated sales. Market America employs nearly 700 people globally with operations in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, United Kingdom and Mexico. Through the company's shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to over 40 million products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. By combining Market America's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

