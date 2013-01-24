Spire Investment Partners Expands to West Coast, Adds the Chamberlain Group

Spire Investment Partners has expanded to the West Coast, with the addition of The Chamberlain Group of Irvine, California. The Chamberlain Group is an independent financial services firm, serving clients in Southern California and managing $200 million in assets.

Spire Investment Partners is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor and a FINRA Registered Broker Dealer headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Spire has affiliates in 20 offices throughout the United States and manages $1.7 billion in assets for high net worth individuals. Consistently noted in the Financial Advisor Magazine rankings of top RIAs, Spire was recently named to the Inc. 5000 fastest growing firms in the U.S.

Michael J. Kiley is the founder and CEO of the Chamberlain Group, which specializes in wealth management and executive benefits for accomplished business owners. For 35 years, Kiley has been advising some of the best-known companies in the U.S., providing liquidity to pay estate taxes and facilitating the design and architecture of successful legacy plans. He has helped structure and fund buy-sell agreements that assure business continuity after the loss of a shareholder. He also has a proven track record of increasing the retention of key employees through the design and installation of long-term incentive plans.

“Our decision to affiliate with Spire came down to several issues,” says Kiley. “First, we run a very sophisticated practice and we chose to partner with a firm which understands the needs of such a practice and its very high net worth clients. Secondly, we chose a firm which understands and uses technology as lever for growth. Finally, we chose a firm which understands that compliance is an integral and absolutely necessary part of our business, but also understands that we, as partners, are running businesses.”

Kiley is also a shareholder of the M Financial Group, a Portland, Oregon-based financial services firm serving public and private companies, and super-affluent families. He has served as a trustee of the Calamos Family of mutual funds, a Chicago-based money manager known for their convertible bond and growth stock expertise. Kiley currently serves as a board member for the M Funds, a proprietary series of mutual funds available in M Group Proprietary Variable Products.

The Chamberlain Group's advisory business will clear and be custodied primarily at Pershing Advisor Solutions, A BNY/Mellon Company; their Broker Dealer business will be conducted through Spire Securities and Dealer Brokers Services, also A BNY/Mellon Company.

Paul Murphy, Managing Director at Spire adds, “We are thrilled that Mike Kiley and his team chose to join us. As is the case with each of our new affiliates, we earn their business because of what we have built; we keep their business because of how we grow together in meeting their ongoing needs. The opportunity to expand to the West Coast is one we have been seeking for a couple of years now. The Chamberlain Group was the right opportunity and we look forward to helping Kiley and his team continue to grow their business. We appreciate the confidence they have placed in us in choosing to partner.”

About Spire Investment Partners

Spire Investment Partners, LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, serves as the umbrella organization for Spire Securities, LLC, a broker/dealer registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and Spire Wealth Management, LLC, an RIA registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Founded in 1997 and privately owned, Spire Investment Partners works with 41 affiliates throughout the United States, managing more than $1.7 billion in client assets. Consistently noted in the Financial Advisor Magazine rankings of top RIAs, Spire was named in August 2012 to the Inc.5000 fastest growing firms in the U.S. Spire ranks #2374 on the Inc. 5000 list with a three year growth rate of 105%.

Spire maintains clearing and custody relationships with Fidelity Institutional Wealth Services, Pershing Advisor Solutions and Schwab Institutional, as well as Fidelity's National Financial Services and Pershing's Dealer Broker Services. Spire has also recently engaged Envestnet as a technology partner.

Spire is focused on growing its business by being a solution for wirehouse advisors looking for a “plug and play” solution in the independent advisory space, as well as, independent advisors who seek big firm solutions with a small firm culture.

For more information on Spire Financial Advisors, visit http://www.spireip.com/.

