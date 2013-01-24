Angel Florist: A New Generation Florist in Singapore

Angel Florist is a new designer florist with a very high taste, and well known for their beautiful flowers and high degree of adoption of modern IT technology in their operations.

Thinking of getting a bouquet of flowers from the local florist? Why the hassle of making a trip personally to order flowers, when the flowers can be easily bought online, in our age where the World Wide Web is a convenient tool. But would there be a trustworthy online florist? Of course there is! Angel Florist is a quality Florist Singapore that guarantees successful delivery to all parts of the city state, if customers are looking for flower delivery Singapore.

Need a bouquet of flowers for occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays, Valentine's Day, business opening, sympathy and newborns? Fret not, simply visit their online webstore at http://www.angelflorist.com/ and have a pick of flowers from the seemingly endless selections available, and make an order online through our website that was designed in a user friendly manner that caters to today's internet users especially those who just want to quickly purchase the product, checkout and pay.

Not in Singapore, but urgently require flowers to be delivered to loved ones in Singapore? Do not worry, as Angel Florist has a dedicated customer service team that will process and place the order , even if the customers are miles away from Singapore. Similarly, if customers are in Singapore but require flowers to be delivered overseas, customers can place their trust in Angel Florist. This is because Angel Florist is not the usual neighborhood florist, as they have international partnerships with florists all over the globe, and provide flower delivery to most parts of the world.

Even if there is a special customized order, Angel Florist can get it done with their team of creative and innovative florist that can meet the floral arrangements the customers require. Deliver is free and same day delivery is possible upon request. What's better is that delivery can be also be done on weekends.

Apart from flowers, Angel Florist is well known to provide hamper for different occasions, be it christmas hamper or chinese new year hamper. Since they are able to offer top quality floral and gifts services, Angel Florist would be everybody's choice to deliver fresh cut flowers to most locations in Singapore.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356726.htm