Bacteria, Genesis Fight Obesity

New research suggests that getting the right kind of gut bacteria can influence weight loss. Prograde Nutrition has added key probiotics to its green drink, Genesis.

Genesis, a new diet drink offered by Prograde Nutrition, includes a number of unusual ingredients on its label – but perhaps none as startling as live bacteria according to Prograde.

Genesis is the latest product in the green drink niche, a type of beverage mix packed with greens, fruits and nutrients. But Prograde is pushing the genre's boundaries by including ingredients that would normally be sold as completely separate nutritional supplements. One of these is a blend of healthy bacteria known as probiotics.

The human body hosts a variety of helpful bacteria in the digestive tract, where they play a role in digestion and fighting off disease. Probiotics are supplements that contain the same species of bacteria, and are often taken to boost the body's gut flora. But recent research indicates they may also be key to losing weight.

“Probiotics are necessary for good health,” said Jayson Hunter, head of research at Prograde. “When we found out that they can also affect weight loss, we knew we had to include them in Genesis.”

Hunter says that lean people have different gut flora than overweight people. A 2012 study suggests that these different strains affect weight gain or loss.

The study was published in the 2012 Journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology. Healthy mice given gut flora from overweight mice gained more weight and fat than those without the bacteria.

“The lesson is that if you're struggling to lose weight, it may not be your fault,” Hunter said. “Getting healthy gut flora influences not just how you digest food, but potentially how much weight you put on.”

Prograde Genesis is mixed with water once a day and also contains antioxidants, and numerous natural weight loss ingredients.

About Prograde

Prograde Nutrition was founded by fitness experts who wanted to find higher quality supplements for their clients. Prograde emphasizes careful scientific research and testing, and distributes its supplements only through qualified medical and health professionals. Information can be found at http://www.getprograde.com/your-gut-and-your-health.html.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10353310.htm