Vietnamvisafee.net – Ten Years of Remarkable Development

With the aim of providing Vietnam visa information, vietnamvisafee.net has served tens of thousands of international customers to get Vietnamese visas in the quickest and most reliable way. In the early days of operation, the website received little attention from international customers; however, with business motto: “serving customers is like serving our dear relatives”, the website has gradually become a close friend of international customers whenever they need visas to Vietnam. They recommend the website to their friends, colleagues and then the number of customers using the site increases day by day. This is really an encouraging reward for the staff working on the website as not many visa websites can gain such a remarkable achievement. To better serve international customers, the website announces a big promotion program on visa service which is provided by Vietsmile Travel – one of the most prestigious visa providers in Vietnam.

Under the program, customers will get free Vietnamese visas when booking tours, hotels and air tickets on the website of Vietsmile Travel. The program is applied from now until the end of April. Besides, customers will be satisfied with the cheap service in comparison with other online visa providers because the company has license of International Tour Operator and works with Vietnamese Immigration Department directly. Procedure to get a Vietnamese visa – on – arrival is very simple. Customers just need to click “apply now”, then follow some simple steps and wait for 2 – 3 normal working days to have a visa. In fact, international customers always trust Vietsmile's visa service because they don't have to pay any additional charge. In addition, customers will pay no credit card processing fees and get prompt support via chat (Yahoo, Skype), email, or phone number (84 976 127 023). In case of cancelling application, they will get refund.

