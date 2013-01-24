Buy Real Marketing Now Allows Test Drive on SoundCloud Service

Buy Real Marketing, the leading provider of web 2.0 business applications and social media marketing services, now allows clients to test drive SoundCloud service. This aims to provide SoundClouders the opportunity to showcase their audio tracks to a large online network through Buy Real Marketing.

Buy Real Marketing is now allowing clients and the SoundCloud community to try their SoundCloud service without the need to purchase. First 20 SoundClouders who test drive the service will be given the chance to expose their audio recordings to a large online network that Buy Real Marketing associates with.

On the header of buyrealmarketing.com website, an orange strip has a message that invites users to try the SoundCloud service and by testing the service, they get 200 SoundCloud plays to any of their audio tracks.

Buy Real Marketing offers this limited chance to SoundCloud users who lack the resources to advertise their uploaded tracks to several online networks. The test drive only allows 20 slots, which means only 20 individuals with SoundCloud tracks will get the opportunity to be exposed to the wide network of connections and online resources that Buy Real Marketing has.

SoundCloud service is not among the best sellers of Buy Real Marketing because of how people prefer their own set of genre or type of sound, making it difficult to effectively market to vast number of social networks. However, the test drive will prove that Buy Real Marketing, with years of experience in the internet-marketing field, will be able to pull this off, given the limited number of clients they are offering the test drive.

Buy Real Marketing is available 24/7 and provides services with a 100% Money Back Guarantee, which repeatedly proves their mantra of giving only the best quality to offer clients.

Catch them on Facebook and Twitter for more information. Visit their website at buyrealmarketing.com or contact them at 1-877-435-5955.

About

Buy Real Marketing is owned by Clicking Labs. Clicking Labs is a well established internet marketing company founded in 2010 by Jean-Patrick Bisson, Diana Quartin and Jonathan Kennedy. The company specializes in driving search marketing and social media traffic, social web app development and conversion optimization. Each product or service specifically helps small/medium website owners increase online visibility and improve online sales.

