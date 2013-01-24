Getting in Shape in 2013 with MD247

On January 24, 3013 MD247 issued an alert to all members of the supplemental telemedicine program discussing quick and realistic methods by which to build toward 2013 health success.

On January 24, 3013 MD247 issued an alert to all members of the supplemental telemedicine program discussing quick and realistic methods by which to build toward 2013 health success.

MD247 explained that instead of making 2013 about exercise, it is a better choice to design a plan for fitness that can last the entire year. Make the plan one that fits into the lifestyle and addresses unique needs, rather than just making another generic “it's time to get back on track” promise for 2013. MD247 said members want to associate fitness goals with the eight to ten months that follow the typical “I'm going to stick with these tough new rules” mentality for the New Year. MD247 included tips that will help program members view fitness as a lifestyle choice that will stay with them for all of 2013 and hopefully into 2104!

Largo Florida based MD247.COM (MD247; MD/247; MD 247; M.D.247; MD-247) provides an affordable telemedicine supplement to existing healthcare services. MD247.COM telemedicine program members have unlimited telephone access to a nationwide medical support team, all with just a single phone call to the MD247.COM telemedicine Talk to a Doctor/Talk to a Nurse Hotline. MD247.COM has a virtual platoon of registered nurses; board certified physicians and a support staff available to members for all non-emergency situations. More information about MD247.COM is available online at http://www.md247.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360379.htm