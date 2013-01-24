Breakthroughs Martin Sheen Reporting on How Groups are Bringing Communities Back to Life through Urban Revitalization

Insights PTV's Breakthroughs with Martin Sheen is talking to developers and community leaders about how a new eye for revitalization is breathing new life into decaying communities.

The producers of Breakthroughs with Martin Sheen are pleased to announce an upcoming report showcasing how community groups around the country are working in concert with government organizations to preserve some of America's historical landmarks.

Breakthroughs Martin Sheen PBS is an independently produced television series airing in markets around the country on public television. The program is hosted by the legendary Martin Sheen, who is about to embark on his second half-century in American entertainment in 2013. Mr. Sheen has developed a reputation as one of Hollywood's most respected actors during a career that includes more than 60 film appearances.

Breakthroughs Martin Sheen reviews the work of community groups around the country, and many of these groups are working to preserve and restore some of America's historical locations in an effort to revitalize cities and towns around the country. By working to restore older buildings and factories, these groups are bringing new businesses to decaying areas and cultivating new neighborhoods for residents. The producers are talking to development groups and community organizations about how these revitalization efforts are helping to bring new life to small towns and large cities across America.

The producers of Breakthroughs Martin Sheen are targeting March distribution date for the new report. Check local listings for air times on public television and PBS affiliates in individual markets. For more information the producers can be contacted via the official website for the show at breakthroughsptv.com.

