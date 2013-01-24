Mighty Bright Sponsors SchoolJam USA at NAMM 2013

MightyBright LED Music Lights are part of $50,000 in cash and prizes awarded to teen bands at NAMM's Annual SchoolJam USA.

Mighty Bright, designer and manufacturer of innovative LED music lights, is a proud sponsor of SchoolJam USA, a national teen battle of the bands held annually by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM). This year's SchoolJam USA final competition will be held on the center stage at Downtown Disney on January 26, 2013 as part of the NAMM Show 2013, January 24-27, 2013.

SchoolJam USA benefits the teens' school music programs, while giving the bands an opportunity to impress both the public and music industry professionals. Each participating band receives $1,000 in funding for their school music program, and the winning band is named Best Teen Band in the USA. The winning band also has an opportunity to perform at SchoolJam in Frankfurt, Germany, engage in a music video recording session on the John Lennon Educational Bus, receive $1,000 to purchase new gear, and receive a $5,000 grant for their school's music program.

Mighty Bright's support of SchoolJam USA features a selection of LED music lights including the popular Encore LED Music Light, a sophisticated yet compact, 6 LED light, and the Duet LED Music Light, which features two flexible goosenecks with LED lights.

Visit Mighty Bright at NAMM 2013

Don't miss Mighty Bright at NAMM 2013. Visit Mighty Bright at booth #1525 (Hall E) to see Mighty Bright's complete line of LED music lights and accessories including:



Orchestra Light: The brightest LED music light in the industry, with nine powerful LEDs

Encore LED Light: A miniature version of our popular Orchestra Light — with six LEDs

HammerHead LED Music Light: A distinctive light with six powerful LEDs

About Mighty Bright

Based in Santa Barbara, CA, Mighty Bright designs and manufactures innovative LED lights for consumers and professionals. Mighty Bright integrates high quality materials and intelligent design with the latest in LED and optical technologies at an affordable price. Mighty Bright lights blend ease of use and affordability with impressive functionality, durability and portability. No matter your illumination needs, Mighty Bright is there to fill them.

For more information, contact Mighty Bright at 800.922.3233 or visit http://www.mightybright.com/Music-Lights/.