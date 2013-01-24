Three Brothers Bakery Predicts Wedding Treat Trends for 2013

Trusted Wedding Vendor Sees Cupcakes, Cakeballs and Treats for Men in The Mix

Three Brothers Bakery, Houston's fifth generation baked goods staple, has been helping dreams come true for soon-to-be-brides for over 60 years, with its decadent wedding cakes and accompanying treats. As a leader in the local and national wedding industry, Three Brothers knows what's to come in style, taste and embellishments this year, and 2013 isn't just about the ladies.

At Three Brothers Bakery, 2013's wedding cakes have already proven to be all about color. With Pantone dubbing emerald it's official color for the year, the bakery expects to see wedding cakes and other celebratory treats adorned in the brilliant green hue, perhaps to match the already apparent emerald engagement ring trend. Brides-to-be are also asking about aqua and tiffany blue, as well as the always-popular coral, peach and pale yellows in their wedding desserts this year.

The bakery, recently named a “Best of Weddings Pick!” for The Knot for the fourth year in a row, also forecasts less traditional design choices when it comes to wedding cakes this year. Smaller cakes are to be expected, with decorations being more delicate and thoughtful. Home-style and buttercream iced cakes are also returning to the wedding scene. Brides are also becoming more creative and opting to use recurring modern patterns on the exteriors of their cakes, with chevron and ombré designs taking the lead. Additionally, we're seeing brides beginning to try out the “chandelier style” wedding cakes.

Outside of cakes, Three Brothers Bakery expects to see a continued interest in offering wedding guests baked treats, instead of and in addition to the traditional wedding cake. Pies and cupcake towers are sure to be seen more in 2013 instead of traditional wedding cakes. The bakery has also seen a spike in cake ball and petit fours orders. Macarons will remain a staple in the wedding market, and doughnuts are becoming a popular late night treat for guests to enjoy. Finally, Three Brothers expects to see cakes and desserts bearing hidden treats, such as surprising bursts of crème filling, becoming more and more popular.

“The wedding market changes with each season, and we're excited that brides continue to turn to us to make their wedding memories that much sweeter,” Bobby Jucker, co-owner and fifth generation baker, said. “While our brides seem to be thinking even further outside of the box, we're not just keeping up, but continuing to present them with creative, delicious cakes and desserts for their guests to enjoy!”

In addition to the typical wedding cake orders Three Brothers receives, Houston's favorite bakery expects to see a boom in groom's cake orders. With a proven success for baking up delicious and creative cakes for the men, Three Brothers has seen groom's cakes become increasingly more popular, and looks forward to watching the recent trend become a staple in the industry.

About Three Brothers Bakery

The traditions of Three Brothers Bakery began in Chrzanow, Poland circa 1825, and continued to thrive despite the family's concentration camp imprisonment during the Holocaust. Their miraculous liberation, and subsequent move to Houston, brought Eastern European scratch baking traditions to 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd and 12393 Kingsride Lane, where the owners are now proud to call themselves “memory makers who just happen to be bakers.” Perfecting the process for almost 200 years, each day the fifth generation bakers produce mostly dairy-free breads and pastries, cookies, a full line of specialty dessert cakes and pies, as well as custom birthday, special occasion, wedding and groom's cakes using only the highest quality ingredients.

The Three Brothers Bakery pecan pie was named “the best mail order pecan pie America has to offer” by Country Living magazine, and most recently, bakery owner, Bobby Jucker competed in the popular ‘Food Network Challenge' and has been seen on Food Network's Outrageous Food. Three Brothers Bakery is a certified Woman-Owned Business through Women's Business Enterprise National Council, and a State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business.

