Demand for Quality Tax Continuing Education is Evident with Record-breaking Sales at Fast Forward Academy

Demand in tax continuing education has resulted in record-breaking sales for Fast Forward Academy in 2012.

Fast Forward Academy has released important sales information regarding its tax continuing education products, and the news is positive. In fact, with a four-digit increase in sales, the company is officially celebrating a record year in sales of CPE classes and other offerings.

In 2010 and 2011, the IRS introduced new regulations that required tax preparers to complete a minimum number of CPE classes. Because of that requirement, tens of thousands of tax professionals and students completed their tax courses via Fast Forward Academy.

About the 2012 sales numbers, Matt McBride, President of Fast Forward Academy, says, “Obviously, the new IRS regulations had an impact on our overall tax courses sales in continuing education,” he states. “However, Fast Forward Academy has been working hard to expand its market and offer a variety of CPE classes and packages that appeal to a wide range of tax professionals. Even with these new CPE regulations, tax professionals still had to first be aware of, and second be able to take advantage of, Fast Forward Academy's offerings. We are proud to say that 2012 saw a heavy emphasis placed on promotion and accessibility. The sales numbers reflect our efforts,” McBride continues.

Fast Forward Academy received over 10,000 phone calls in December regarding its various CPE classes, with one of the more popular options being the story-based package ($40), designed to engage, entertain and educate tax professionals in federal tax law updates, ethics and other federal tax law.

Other tax continuing education offerings that exceeded expectations of Fast Forward Academy's personnel was its premium package, available in both a 15-hour and 24-hour package, and its 15-hour video course package, hosted by well-known and respected industry leader, Bob Jennings (CPA, EA, CFP, CITP, RTRP). Both sales and customer satisfaction levels came in higher than originally forecasted, showing that the company is doing quite well in offering a variety of ways for tax professionals to obtain necessary IRS tax credits.

