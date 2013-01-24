Chatwing.com Introduces Yahoo Login Feature in Its Recent Chat Software

To empower global connectivity through website widgets, Chatwing released a new Yahoo login feature in its chat box. This will enhance the way web users connect in the cyberspace.

To further expand its online market reach, Chatwing has recently showcased chat software capable of integrating an efficient Yahoo login system. The development was the result of the company's strategic planning and research, and it is expected to reach thousands of web users in just few weeks or months. More than that, the company developers have also improved the chat platform's overall speed and efficiency.

Yahoo login will be a major part of Chatwing's social media integration set. The chat box is capable of providing Facebook and Twitter login methods; this accessibility has brought much popularity for the chat tool during the course of 2012. With the arrival of the Yahoo login feature, the developers are certain that it will push the chat platform higher in terms of popularity.

“Yahoo is all about convenience. Almost all users today have respective Yahoo accounts. Once they are logged in through Yahoo, these people can now expand their networks easily,” says Ivan Diamond, one of the key developers of the premier chat widget. Before setting up a wide-scale feature launch, the company talked to hundreds of bloggers in order to get necessary feedbacks. This has made the bloggers excited of the feature's release.

Chatwing is dedicated in bringing more connectivity options to all web users, website owners, and even social media fans. In the following months of 2013, the company is planning to introduce more features that can help the average web user gain proper information.

